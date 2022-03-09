Fazilka (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Fazilka (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Fazilka Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Davinder Singh Ghubaya. The Fazilka seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Fazilka ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

fazilka Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Davinder Singh Ghubaya INC 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,88,80,633 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,28,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Gurjinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Hans Raj Josan SAD 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 2,54,90,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ Harkiran Jeet Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 4,576 ~ 4 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harnek Singh IND 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 23,25,500 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kashmir Singh IND 0 5th Pass 68 Rs 59,96,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Naginder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 55,84,609 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 2,14,802 ~ 2 Lacs+ Narinder Pal Singh Sawna AAP 0 Others 30 Rs 18,370 ~ 18 Thou+ / Rs 3,01,079 ~ 3 Lacs+ Narinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 28,15,100 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Resham Lal IND 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 61,88,220 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Kumar Republican Party of India (A) 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 6,82,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonia IND 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 6,82,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surjit Kumar Jyani BJP 1 8th Pass 65 Rs 4,80,67,626 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,56,95,510 ~ 1 Crore+ Viru Singh IND 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 4,62,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Fazilka candidate of from Davinder Singh Ghubaya Punjab. Fazilka Election Result 2017

fazilka Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Davinder Singh Ghubaya INC 0 Graduate 25 Rs 99,52,826 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Gurjinder Singh Indian Krantikari Lehar 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harjeet Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kirti Choudhary Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 1,86,01,528 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,06,333 ~ 40 Lacs+ Makhan Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 1,19,75,595 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Naginder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 55,02,959 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 5,33,017 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rachna Kataria IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 65,10,009 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 5,38,507 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajdeep Kaur IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 58,50,554 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kataria IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 65,10,009 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 5,38,507 ~ 5 Lacs+ Samarbir Singh Sidhu AAP 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 2,92,51,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 36,50,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ Surjit Kumar Jyani BJP 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 5,57,55,286 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,09,61,437 ~ 2 Crore+ Surya Parkash IND 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 2,14,26,088 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 59,52,246 ~ 59 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 31 Rs 2,35,556 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,17,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Fazilka candidate of from Surjit Jayani Punjab. Fazilka Election Result 2012

fazilka Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surjit Jayani BJP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 4,37,28,691 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 36,90,566 ~ 36 Lacs+ Arun IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,15,71,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharat Bhushan IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 60,17,001 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Gurvinder Singh IND 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 21,34,276 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jaspal Singh IND 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 1,36,096 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswinder Singh IND 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 3,28,32,630 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,62,411 ~ 15 Lacs+ Mohan Singh Falian Wala BSP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 4,02,56,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohinder Kumar INC 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 8,12,46,258 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 13,35,552 ~ 13 Lacs+ Rajdeep Kaur IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,09,51,394 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Dhandian CPI 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,61,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,19,779 ~ 9 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

