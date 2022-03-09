Fatorda (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Fatorda (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Fatorda Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Goa Forward Party candidate Vijai Jaivant Sardesai. The Fatorda seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

fatorda Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adv. Valerie Fernandes Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 8,10,665 ~ 8 Lacs+ Damu G. Naik BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 6,78,00,175 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 38,31,137 ~ 38 Lacs+ Michael Ferns IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 85,56,983 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandesh Teleikar AAP 3 Graduate 46 Rs 73,01,866 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 80,93,234 ~ 80 Lacs+ Seoula Vas AITC 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 7,34,994 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijai Sardesai Goa Forward Party 1 Graduate 51 Rs 37,16,45,465 ~ 37 Crore+ / Rs 6,53,09,351 ~ 6 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Fatorda candidate of from Vijai Jaivant Sardesai Goa. Fatorda Election Result 2017

fatorda Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijai Jaivant Sardesai Goa Forward Party 0 Graduate 46 Rs 14,75,55,994 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 7,35,58,259 ~ 7 Crore+ Avin Vishwanath Naik IND 1 Graduate 41 Rs 64,72,150 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 18,27,599 ~ 18 Lacs+ Damodar Gajanan Naik BJP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 3,06,52,822 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 7,87,814 ~ 7 Lacs+ Dilip Sagun Naik Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 11,35,07,733 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 55,12,355 ~ 55 Lacs+ Jose Dsilva INC 2 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,62,71,797 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,25,97,243 ~ 2 Crore+ Ranjit Cotta Carvalho AAP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 65,78,78,880 ~ 65 Crore+ / Rs 18,68,948 ~ 18 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Fatorda candidate of from Vijai Sardessai Goa. Fatorda Election Result 2012

fatorda Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijai Sardessai IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 25,21,14,818 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 5,80,55,645 ~ 5 Crore+ Anwar Sayed All India Minorities Front 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 1,21,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 24,000 ~ 24 Thou+ Arthur Dsilva IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 8,55,48,498 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 3,82,91,434 ~ 3 Crore+ Ashok Kargaonkar SP 0 Others 52 Rs 3,26,53,284 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 76,97,500 ~ 76 Lacs+ Damodar Naik BJP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 1,76,32,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 46,90,439 ~ 46 Lacs+ Jawahar Dias IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 39,14,74,900 ~ 39 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mortuza Shaikh INC 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 81,51,120 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Piedade Noronha E Silva AITC 0 Not Given 45 Rs 5,51,34,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

