Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Fatehpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vikram Singh. The Fatehpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

fatehpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vikram Singh BJP 4 Graduate 49 Rs 2,95,83,818 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,38,39,624 ~ 2 Crore+ Babu Ram IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 3,75,569 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Prakash SP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 2,22,20,539 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Durga Prasad Gupta IND 1 8th Pass 48 Rs 7,79,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 26 ~ Ganga Prasad Singh IND 1 Graduate 63 Rs 79,37,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaya Prasad CPI(M) 0 12th Pass 78 Rs 31,85,742 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlgaya Prasadesh Kumari Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 22,89,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Anwar Ali IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 5,81,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Lodhi IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar Gupta Parivartan Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 7,91,533 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sameer Trivedi BSP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 4,07,85,187 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 30,89,450 ~ 30 Lacs+ Saurabh Mishra IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 47,25,146 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 36 Rs 8,20,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram Singh RLD 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 3,19,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Fatehpur candidate of from Syed Qasim Hasan Uttar Pradesh. Fatehpur Election Result 2012

fatehpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Syed Qasim Hasan SP 5 10th Pass 65 Rs 2,28,78,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Alim Akhtar IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,43,445 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Singh LJP 1 Post Graduate 43 Rs 57,71,684 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Shyamendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 81,000 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Fahmida Begam RsAD 0 Graduate 59 Rs 15,37,547 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Naryan Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 19,71,999 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 8,16,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Jeetendra Kumar Lodhi BSP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,14,02,771 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,47,425 ~ 1 Lacs+ Munavvar Ali Jafri RLM 0 Graduate 32 Rs 25,79,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Tiwari JPS 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 4,06,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhey Shyam Gupta BJP 1 Graduate 72 Rs 2,72,67,328 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,35,264 ~ 20 Lacs+ Rajendra Singh Urf Raju Lodhi INC 1 Graduate 43 Rs 53,75,064 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ram Sumer IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rani Devi IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 7,25,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjana Singh Chauhan RDHP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 1,38,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahar Naqvi AITC 0 Literate 26 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sangeeta Devi RSBP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 5,85,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 6,000 ~ 6 Thou+ Sanjay Yadav SHS 1 12th Pass 27 Rs 5,49,700 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Pratap Singh Pawar NCP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar JD(U) 0 Graduate 45 Rs 19,76,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar Swarnkar IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 2,96,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

