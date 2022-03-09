Fatehpur Sikri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Fatehpur Sikri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Fatehpur Sikri Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Udaybhan Singh. The Fatehpur Sikri seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

fatehpur sikri Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babulal BJP 7 10th Pass 69 Rs 6,71,37,618 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Brijesh Kumar RLD 6 Post Graduate 47 Rs 6,52,20,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.Kumrendra Singh IND 0 Doctorate 62 Rs 7,51,22,736 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemant Singh INC 0 Graduate 32 Rs 1,96,37,518 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,71,102 ~ 25 Lacs+ Hina Naz Sheravani VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 4,04,900 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lekhraj IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 6,66,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 3,27,82,544 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 23,23,729 ~ 23 Lacs+ Sangeeta Bharatiya Majdoor Janta Party 0 Literate 45 Rs 1,86,85,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saurabh Singh Parmar IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 10,32,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Singh Chahar IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 2,39,70,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Fatehpur Sikri candidate of from Udaybhan Singh Uttar Pradesh. Fatehpur Sikri Election Result 2017

fatehpur sikri Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Udaybhan Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 70 Rs 3,57,56,885 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,59,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Brijesh Kumar RLD 7 Post Graduate 39 Rs 65,00,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Singh SP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 65,49,792 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 13,16,915 ~ 13 Lacs+ Rakesh IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 2,77,205 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surajpal Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 2,07,02,367 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 40,86,811 ~ 40 Lacs+ Vandana Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 32,000 ~ 32 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 29,80,026 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Fatehpur Sikri candidate of from Surajpal Singh Uttar Pradesh. Fatehpur Sikri Election Result 2012

fatehpur sikri Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surajpal Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,61,39,144 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,76,078 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ajaj Ahmad PECP 0 Literate 33 Rs 57,88,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Bhagwan Singh BC 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 7,19,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrabhan LD 0 Literate 52 Rs 59,24,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaudhary Baboo Lal RLD 3 10th Pass 64 Rs 6,18,25,047 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 14,08,970 ~ 14 Lacs+ Chiraguddin JD(U) 1 Graduate 54 Rs 44,00,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Prakash LJP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 71,96,925 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Faujdar BJP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 49,24,401 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 4,26,984 ~ 4 Lacs+ Kanhaya Lal JPS 0 Literate 44 Rs 14,43,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaptan Singh JBSP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,25,09,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhusudan Sharma RSMD 0 Graduate 46 Rs 3,58,56,664 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,20,140 ~ 3 Lacs+ Nem Singh RLM 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,58,15,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Om Prakash JKP 1 Graduate 45 Rs 87,08,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajan Singh IOP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 50,50,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ Rajkumar Chahar IND 2 Graduate 45 Rs 62,55,443 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 3,47,722 ~ 3 Lacs+ Satya Prakash SP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 2,49,41,394 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,03,282 ~ 1 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

