Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Kuljit Singh Nagra. The Fatehgarh Sahib seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

fatehgarh sahib Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kuljit Singh Nagra INC 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 5,75,18,762 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 26,12,744 ~ 26 Lacs+ Didar Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 17,31,30,000 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 37,00,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ Kuldip Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 50 Rs 1,04,50,340 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Lakhvir Singh Rai AAP 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 7,77,23,489 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 52,00,593 ~ 52 Lacs+ Tarlochan Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 40,46,715 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Fatehgarh Sahib candidate of from Kuljit Singh Nagra Punjab. Fatehgarh Sahib Election Result 2012

fatehgarh sahib Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kuljit Singh Nagra INC 1 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 4,05,62,286 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,76,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ajit Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,00,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,50,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Didar Singh Bhatti PPOP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 7,28,85,204 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 19,70,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Harbans Lal IND 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 1,56,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,85,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Harjinder Singh IND 4 12th Pass 33 Rs 1,89,54,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Manish Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Singh IND 0 Others 59 Rs 58,58,637 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prof. Prem Singh Chandumajra SAD 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 8,86,66,330 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 47,80,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ Ram Sharan NCP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 4,95,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Simranjit Singh Mann SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 7 Graduate 66 Rs 35,96,99,151 ~ 35 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sucha Singh IND 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 6,62,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Prashar IND 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 1,31,64,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarlochan Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 62,08,496 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 4,92,186 ~ 4 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

