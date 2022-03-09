Fatehgarh Churian (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Fatehgarh Churian (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Fatehgarh Churian Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Tript Rajinder Singh. The Fatehgarh Churian seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Fatehgarh Churian ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

fatehgarh churian Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarbeer Singh IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 16,404 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Balbir Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 12,70,100 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Baljinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 4,21,300 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 73,60,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhbir Singh SAD 2 10th Pass 71 Rs 10,26,03,296 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Sahib Singh IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 91,50,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Tajinder Singh Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 3,08,21,798 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,88,137 ~ 28 Lacs+ Tripat Rajinder Singh INC 0 Graduate 78 Rs 6,89,12,196 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,74,04,995 ~ 2 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Fatehgarh Churian candidate of from Tript Rajinder Singh Punjab. Fatehgarh Churian Election Result 2017

fatehgarh churian Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Tript Rajinder Singh INC 0 Graduate 73 Rs 5,00,86,422 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 12,68,268 ~ 12 Lacs+ Amarjit Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 9,00,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulzar Singh CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 64 Rs 32,90,500 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurvinder Singh AAP 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 4,93,60,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Manpreet Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 4,72,753 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Singh SAD 1 Post Graduate 80 Rs 8,30,19,022 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Peter Masih Aapna Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 13,60,400 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Fatehgarh Churian candidate of from Tript Rajinder Singh Punjab. Fatehgarh Churian Election Result 2012

fatehgarh churian Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Tript Rajinder Singh INC 0 Graduate 66 Rs 5,98,16,113 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 13,57,335 ~ 13 Lacs+ Banwari Lal BSP 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 50,77,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Not Given 50 Rs 48,00,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Nirmal Singh Kahlon SAD 2 Post Graduate 75 Rs 8,03,58,397 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Phuna Masih Alias Phula Masih IND 0 Not Given 51 Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukh Preet Singh Randhawa PPOP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 33,50,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

