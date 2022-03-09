Fatehabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Fatehabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Fatehabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Jitendra Verma. The Fatehabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Fatehabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

fatehabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Log Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhuri IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,42,21,490 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,12,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Chhotey Lal Verma BJP 0 8th Pass 68 Rs 6,39,14,393 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 11,37,492 ~ 11 Lacs+ Hotam Singh Nishad INC 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,79,22,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,82,650 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mahinder Singh Verma IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,97,24,035 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,57,058 ~ 10 Lacs+ Narendra Singh Bhartiya Veer Dal 0 Graduate 35 Rs 11,15,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumari Kushwah IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 87,02,767 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pt. Dinesh Chand Sharma Saman Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Purushottam Das Fauzi Bhai AAP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 1,16,61,425 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Rajesh Singh Kushwah Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 1,24,45,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,36,052 ~ 5 Lacs+ Roopali Dixit SP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 15,98,969 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 1,45,152 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shailendra Singh BSP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 3,91,75,082 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 25,42,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Vijay Singh Dhangar Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 5,61,24,585 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Fatehabad candidate of from Jitendra Verma Uttar Pradesh. Fatehabad Election Result 2017

fatehabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jitendra Verma BJP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,62,04,304 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 26,27,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Radheshyam Kushwah Sanyukt Samajwadi Dal 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 23,000 ~ 23 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 2,75,69,968 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 52,43,833 ~ 52 Lacs+ Rajendra Singh IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 68,44,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 28,69,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Shokheeram Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Graduate 56 Rs 56,12,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Sharma BSP 1 12th Pass 43 Rs 4,27,14,393 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,90,83,950 ~ 1 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Fatehabad candidate of from Chhotey Lal Verma Uttar Pradesh. Fatehabad Election Result 2012

fatehabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chhotey Lal Verma BSP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 3,33,95,272 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,95,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Arvind JKP 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 36,60,481 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhikam Singh RLM 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 57,09,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girraj Singh Kushwaha BJP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 31,95,020 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Singh LJP 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 1,30,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Gupta VIP 0 Not Given 40 Rs 23,000 ~ 23 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Naeem NLP 0 Literate 31 Rs 1,59,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Sisodia RSMD 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 61,75,581 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 2,22,55,635 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,20,737 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ran Singh CPI 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 38,60,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Satish Chandra RLD 2 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 1,07,68,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

