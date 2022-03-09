Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Farrukhabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mejor Sunil Dutt Dwivedi. The Farrukhabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Farrukhabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

farrukhabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Bharat Chandra Gaur IND 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 1,23,66,134 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,54,272 ~ 12 Lacs+ Krishan Kumar Tiwari IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 5,05,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Louise Khurshid INC 17 Post Graduate 67 Rs 38,70,36,220 ~ 38 Crore+ / Rs 13,43,105 ~ 13 Lacs+ Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 4,08,76,895 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Pratap Shakya AAP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 23,52,028 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Dixit Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 71,48,517 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ruchi Singh Rajput Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suman Shakya SP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,18,44,749 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Varun Ashok Saxena JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 65,12,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 18,37,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ Vijay Kumar Katiyar BSP 5 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 1,64,52,857 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 51,00,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ Vikrant Singh Swatantra Indian Labour Party 3 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,55,06,904 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+

Farrukhabad Election Result 2017

farrukhabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mejor Sunil Dutt Dwivedi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 1,78,62,611 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 18,84,067 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhananjay Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 54,05,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaurav Kumar IND 1 8th Pass 39 Rs 3,03,400 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hansram IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 12,05,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Janardan Dutt Poorna Swaraj Manch 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 52,75,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayveer RPI 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 27,60,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Agarwal IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 26,65,40,545 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 13,18,33,191 ~ 13 Crore+ Manoj Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 4,35,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Umar Khan BSP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 16,53,22,871 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 7,69,13,716 ~ 7 Crore+ Rehana Khan IND 0 Graduate 59 Rs 1,04,08,455 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvendra Singh IND 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 94,34,000 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Sarvesh Shakya Mahan Dal 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 24,19,253 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shanti Swaroop IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Sree Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 31,59,894 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Surendra Kumar RLD 0 Graduate 35 Rs 81,200 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 22,44,500 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veena Kureel IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 39,37,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Singh IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Singh SP 2 8th Pass 61 Rs 5,88,65,408 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Farrukhabad candidate of from Vijay Singh S/o Prem Singh Uttar Pradesh. Farrukhabad Election Result 2012

farrukhabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijay Singh S/o Prem Singh IND 3 8th Pass 55 Rs 1,31,08,316 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Awadhesh IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 4,00,485 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brajnandan RKSP 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 6,68,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Anupam Dube, Advocate IND 9 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 1,24,82,762 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,15,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Louise Khurshid INC 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 4,89,51,493 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahtab Husain IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 10,24,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Major Suneel Dutt Dwivedi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 1,61,60,355 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,80,818 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mohammad Umar Khan BSP 1 Graduate 52 Rs 15,93,35,416 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 7,59,11,610 ~ 7 Crore+ Mohan Agarwal JKP 2 Post Graduate 36 Rs 6,14,47,110 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 90,54,128 ~ 90 Lacs+ Mohd. Razi IND 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 7,44,458 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 1,63,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Saran PECP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 7,59,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivendra Vikram Singh RLM 1 Graduate 37 Rs 20,48,497 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 52,756 ~ 52 Thou+ Urmila Rajput SP 3 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 1,20,73,564 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,18,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Vijay Singh S/o Deendayal IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Vinod Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 11,61,690 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

