Maharashtra: Farmer’s widow from Yavatmal to contest poll

Vaishali Yede, a farmer’s widow, who had shot into limelight after being invited to inaugurate the all-India Marathi literary festival at Yavatmal in January, will contest Lok Sabha poll from Yavatmal-Washim constituency as the nominee of Prahar Janshakti Paksha, led by Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu from Achalpur in Amravti district.

Advertising

A resident of Rajur village in Kalamb tahsil of Yavatmal, Yede (28) told The Indian Express: “Problems faced by farmers won’t get solved unless someone from among us come forward to take up the responsibility. It doesn’t matter even if I lose but I think I should fight.”

Yede, whose husband Sudhakar had committed suicide seven years ago, has two children. Yede was invited to the Yavatmal literary meet after the local organiser of the event retracted the invite to author Nayantara Sehegal, who was scheduled to inaugurate the festival.

Click here for more election news

“This is an attempt to purify politics, which has been soiled by nepotism and money power. Those having no money get marginalised in the electoral arena. Through Yede, our attempt is to demonstrate power of the farmers,” said Kadu, who announced Yede’s nomination on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena on Friday renominated Bhavana Gawali from the seat. Congress, on the other hand, has fielded former state party chief Manikrao Thakre from the seat.