Farmers to cadres, how Congress scripted its win in Chhattisgarh

From three consecutive losses to the BJP, the Congress Tuesday took an 11 per cent vote share lead in Chhattisgarh, in contrast to the BJP’s close victories in the past. While senior party leaders admitted that they had not predicted the scale of victory, several MLAs said the defining factors were the promises of a loan waiver within 10 days, and a Rs 2,500-per-quintal price for paddy.

“This, juxtaposed with the BJP falling short on its claims for farmers, giving a paddy bonus only for three of five years, is one of the primary reasons for this landslide win. Rural Chhattisgarh voted en masse as farmers on November 20,” said a senior leader.

These promises and many more, including to government officials and police personnel aggrieved by their treatment by the Raman Singh government, found place in the “Jan Ghoshna Patra” — the Congress manifesto which seemed to take root among people. As Leader of Opposition T S Singhdeo travelled across the state to seek opinion, it then turned into a comprehensive manifesto.

Senior leaders attributed some of the momentum over the last weeks of the campaign to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s rallies. What helped the Congress was a two-year intensive booth-training programme. The party leadership held sankalp shivirs throughout the state, which strengthened the party cadre.