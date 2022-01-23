‘Farmers’ stop Cong candidate’s wife from entering village, ask about unfulfilled poll promises

While campaigning for husband and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy, Simrat Kaur Khangura faced protests by farmers at Balian village in Dhuri constituency on Saturday.

She was stopped by villagers holding BKU Dakaunda flags and they said that candidates of Congress and SAD will not be allowed to enter their villages.

Following this Simrat did a Facebook Live, in which she alleged that the men who were holding farmer union flags on Saturday were on Friday holding broom (AAP’s election symbol). She said, “These people are saying that Congress and SAD candidates will not be allowed as the two parties were in power in the state. When I asked why AAP has been spared, they said that AAP never formed government in Punjab.”

She added that her husband, who is the sitting MLA of the area has spent Rs 2 crore on development work of the village. “We have done a lot of the area in the past five years, and we should be welcomed here. This is a conspiracy. Who are they to say that AAP candidate will be spared,” she asked in the Facebook Live.

Incidentally, days ago AAP had announced that the party’s CM face, Bhagwant Mann, will contest from Dhuri, which is under the Sangrur parliamentary constituency of which Mann is MP since 2014.

Simrat added, “The AAP CM candidate is a member of Parliament from this area from the past eight years. But has he ever come here to ask the people about their wellbeing? But we have always been there for the people. The villagers said that former CM Capt Amarinder Singh had promised smartphones but they are yet to receive those. I told them to talk to Goldy or me. They should also see Goldy’s five-year report card.”

Sources said that during Simrat’s Facebook Live, some villagers told her that she can enter the village.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU Dakaunda, said, “If anyone picked our union flags and said this, it means that they didn’t understand our message. We have questions regarding unfulfilled promises for every party candidate, even the SSM. We will convey this to all villagers yet again. No party candidate can hide from our questions.”