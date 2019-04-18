Toggle Menu
Farmers’ budget will declare MSP in advance, says Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/farmers-budget-will-declare-msp-in-advance-says-rahul-gandhi-5682802/

Farmers’ budget will declare MSP in advance, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a campaign rally at Vanthli in Junagadh district, he also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of applying different rules to the rich and the poor.

Rahul gandhi, Congress, Congress chief in Kerala, Congress rally in Kerala, Gandhi in Pathanamthitta, Elections in Kerala, Sabarimala issue, Sabarimala protest, Sabarimala women's entry, Rahul in Wayanad, Lord Ayyappa, Sabarimala belief, Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP in Kerala, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi in Kozhikode, Election news, decision 2019, Indian Express
Addressing a campaign rally at Vanthli in Junagadh district, he also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of applying different rules to the rich and the poor. (PTI Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Thursday that Minimum Support Prices (MSP) would also be announced in the separate farmers’ budget which his party’s manifesto has promised.

Addressing a campaign rally at Vanthli in Junagadh district, he also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of applying different rules to the rich and the poor.

“If the Congress comes to power, the country will have two budgets. One will be national budget and another farmers’ budget. In the farmers’ budget we will announce MSP for various crops in advance so that farmers know what they will get. We will (also) announce the amount of insurance (premium) payable (by farmers) and what the would farmers get,” he said.

The Modi government was ready to waive loans of rich industrialists but not those of farmers, he said.

Advertising

“We will not allow formation of two Indias. If we have one flag, then we should have one nation. If Ambani gets justice, farmers should also get justice,” Gandhi said.

If big industrialists defaulted on repayment of loan, they are not jailed, but if a poor farmer is unable to pay an instalment, he is put behind bars, the Congress chief said.

Gandhi also claimed that his party’s ambitious `Nyay’ minimum income guarantee scheme under which poor families will get Rs 72,000 per year will not harm the economy, but instead help it grow.

“Modi had made a false promise of giving Rs 15 lakh to everyone, but my promise of giving Rs 3.6 lakh (in five years) to poor families is true,” Gandhi said.

The BJP has criticised the Nyay scheme in the Congress manifesto saying it would hurt the economy and increase the tax burden of the middle class.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lok Sabha election 2019: Kashmir integral part of India, can't be separated, says Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh
2 Debar terror accused Sadhvi Pragya from contesting Lok Sabha elections, Tehseen Poonawalla writes to EC
3 LS election 2019: I am your man in Delhi, have right to seek 26 lotus from people of Gujarat, Modi says