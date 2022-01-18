SSP, SSM join hands for Punjab elections; Chaduni group on 10 seats

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) and the Samyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) on Monday finally agreed to form an alliance in Punjab, days after differences emerged between their leaders ahead of the Assembly elections due on February 20.

Leaders of both groups told The Indian Express that the SSM led by Balbir Singh Rajewal has agreed to offer 10 seats to the SSP led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni in a joint contest for the elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Not having an alliance, they said, would have sent a “wrong message to our supporters”.

“Both factions have agreed to contest the upcoming polls jointly. As per the agreement, the SSP will contest ten seats while candidates for remaining seats will be fielded by the SSM,” said senior SSM leader and former professor at Chandigarh’s Panjab University, Manjeet Singh.

SSP’s Punjab president, Rashpal Singh Jouramajra said the party will likely release the list of its 10 candidates on Tuesday.

“People are happy with the unity of farmer groups. We have now planned to issue a joint poll manifesto for the Punjab polls,” Jouramajra said.

“We will focus on how the agriculture sector of Punjab can be strengthened and how crop diversification can take place to increase the income of farmers. We have plans to prepare particular clusters for each crop in different parts of the state. Different government agencies will be roped in to achieve this objective if the farm outfits form the next government in Punjab.”

Rajewal and Chaduni are both prominent farm leaders who played a significant role during the recent agitation over the three now-repealed farm laws. After initiating talks for the alliance in Punjab, however, the two groups were caught in differences over sharing of seats.

Five days ago, Chaduni had said the SSM had offered it only five seats while it had asked for more. He said he had told Rajewal unless it got its “due share”, the SSP will be forced to fight the Punjab polls alone, which Rajewal termed a “pressure tactic” to secure more seats.