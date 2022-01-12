Farm leader Balbir Singh Rajewal may contest from Samrala seat

Prominent farm leader Balbir Singh Rajewal is likely to contest the Punjab election from Samrala Assembly constituency in Ludhiana district as a candidate of the Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) – the political outfit floated by several farmer unions after the end of their year-long agitation.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Mansa) president Ruldu Singh is also expected to fight the election from Mansa.

A senior leader of the SSM told The Indian Express on Tuesday that a formal list of the candidates will be released soon, but Rajewal and Ruldu’s seats are almost final.

When asked, Rajewal – the president of BKU (Rajewal) – did not deny the possibility and said: “My home is in Samrala.”

Rajewal is also a key face of the SSM, which was formed last month after nearly two dozen-farm unions that had spearheaded the agitation against the central laws announced that they will fight all 117 seats in Punjab. The state votes to elect its next government on February 14.