Faridpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Faridpur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal. The Faridpur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

faridpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amish Sagar Lok Dal 0 Graduate 26 Rs 71,81,569 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 19,36,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Janak Prasad AAP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 99,40,831 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Mahendra IND 0 Illiterate 50 Rs 34,85,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prempal Sagar VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 0 Literate 44 Rs 18,23,474 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Priyanka Kumari IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 2,95,415 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal BJP 4 Doctorate 55 Rs 5,94,43,904 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 74,90,002 ~ 74 Lacs+ Shalini Singh BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 2,94,42,185 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 81,48,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ Suneeta Singh IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 23,18,03,775 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 57,51,737 ~ 57 Lacs+ Sushil Kumar Gautam Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 20,30,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Ulfat Jan Seva Sahayak Party 0 Literate 50 Rs 3,14,709 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pal Singh SP 2 Graduate 59 Rs 23,18,03,775 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 57,51,737 ~ 57 Lacs+ Vishal Sagar INC 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 73,57,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Faridpur Sc candidate Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal from BJP.

faridpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal BJP 0 Doctorate 47 Rs 2,32,03,702 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 30,77,733 ~ 30 Lacs+ Daulat Ram Peace Party 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 25,06,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Siya Ram Sagar SP 0 Others 74 Rs 15,53,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Sen RLD 1 Post Graduate 45 Rs 16,99,98,440 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 2,08,99,219 ~ 2 Crore+ Shalini Singh IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,51,75,124 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 51,09,073 ~ 51 Lacs+ Ulfat Singh Katheriya Jan Seva Sahayak Party 0 Literate 55 Rs 1,27,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pal Singh BSP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 14,48,15,268 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,10,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Vijendra Pal Lok Dal 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 31,50,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Faridpur Sc candidate Dr Siya Ram from SP.

faridpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr Siya Ram SP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 30,02,953 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Sen Sagar IEMC 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 1,26,00,318 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,90,679 ~ 18 Lacs+ Dr Shyam Bihari Lal BJP 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 1,50,94,571 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Hari Om RLM 0 Not Given 27 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Ram JKP 0 5th Pass 77 Rs 16,65,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar RLNP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 10,17,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chandra PECP 1 8th Pass 62 Rs 24,75,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Isnahi Sagar INC 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 28,34,603 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rammurti BKrD 0 Not Given 48 Rs 4,34,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Singh IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 2,51,151 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar ASP 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 58,86,904 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pal Singh BSP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 13,26,52,329 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

