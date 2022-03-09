scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Faridkot (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Faridkot (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Faridkot assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Faridkot |
March 9, 2022 8:34:41 pm
Faridkot Election Result, Faridkot Election Result 2022, Faridkot Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Faridkot Election Results 2022

Faridkot (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Faridkot Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Kusaldeep Singh. The Faridkot seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Faridkot ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

faridkot Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amandeep Singh IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 86,26,929 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gaurav Kakkar BJP 1 Graduate 34 Rs 3,05,73,822 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 73,36,040 ~ 73 Lacs+
Gurcharan Singh Sangha Lok Insaaf Party 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 5,04,98,089 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+
Gurdit Singh Sekhon AAP 2 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,99,45,446 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,22,600 ~ 3 Lacs+
Gurjit Kaur Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 3,89,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gursawak Singh Bhana Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagdish Rai Sharma SP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 4,00,17,330 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon (Kikki Dhillon) INC 0 Graduate 49 Rs 17,05,41,377 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 3,41,04,456 ~ 3 Crore+
Parambans Singh (Bunty Romana) SAD 5 Graduate 48 Rs 3,32,59,748 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 89,04,215 ~ 89 Lacs+
Ravinder Pal Kaur IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 3,40,70,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+
Satnam Singh CPI(ML)(L) 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 4,27,488 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sukhbir Singh Republican Party of India Ektavadi 0 Graduate 38 Rs 18,055 ~ 18 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Faridkot candidate of from Kusaldeep Singh Punjab.

Faridkot Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Kusaldeep Singh
INC

faridkot Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Kusaldeep Singh INC 0 Graduate 43 Rs 12,66,70,487 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 34,03,689 ~ 34 Lacs+
Bunty IND 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+
Dr. Jiwan Jot Kaur IND 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 1,42,19,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,10,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Gurbax Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,31,52,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurdit Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 2,73,70,549 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+
Hardip Singh Kingra Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 1,61,52,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+
Parambans Singh SAD 0 Graduate 43 Rs 2,69,60,188 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 26,82,568 ~ 26 Lacs+
Prem Singh IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 75,80,167 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+
Ravinder Pal Kaur Democratic Swaraj Party 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,83,19,749 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,11,740 ~ 6 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Faridkot candidate of from Deep Malhotra Punjab.

Faridkot Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Deep Malhotra
SAD

faridkot Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Deep Malhotra SAD 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 17,26,97,791 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 3,28,82,176 ~ 3 Crore+
Avtar Singh Brar INC 0 10th Pass 74 Rs 3,35,24,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 64,97,315 ~ 64 Lacs+
Avtar Singh S/o Bachitar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 32,90,961 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Avtar Singh S/o Harjinder Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 36,04,163 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bhupinder Singh PPOP 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 48,00,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bohar Singh IND 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 30,400 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Gursewak Singh IND 0 Not Given 42 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harcharan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 40,08,825 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 44,60,000 ~ 44 Lacs+
Jagdish Rai Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 29,09,550 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Khushpreet Kaur @ Khushpal Kaur IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 20,48,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Kikkar Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 23,76,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 13,45,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surinder Singh Sandhu SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 61,12,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Faridkot Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Faridkot Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Faridkot Assembly is also given here.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement