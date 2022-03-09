Faridkot (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Faridkot (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Faridkot Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Kusaldeep Singh. The Faridkot seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

faridkot Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kusaldeep Singh INC 0 Graduate 43 Rs 12,66,70,487 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 34,03,689 ~ 34 Lacs+ Bunty IND 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Dr. Jiwan Jot Kaur IND 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 1,42,19,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,10,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Gurbax Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,31,52,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdit Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 2,73,70,549 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Hardip Singh Kingra Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 1,61,52,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Parambans Singh SAD 0 Graduate 43 Rs 2,69,60,188 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 26,82,568 ~ 26 Lacs+ Prem Singh IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 75,80,167 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Ravinder Pal Kaur Democratic Swaraj Party 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,83,19,749 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,11,740 ~ 6 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Faridkot candidate of from Deep Malhotra Punjab. Faridkot Election Result 2012

faridkot Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Deep Malhotra SAD 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 17,26,97,791 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 3,28,82,176 ~ 3 Crore+ Avtar Singh Brar INC 0 10th Pass 74 Rs 3,35,24,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 64,97,315 ~ 64 Lacs+ Avtar Singh S/o Bachitar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 32,90,961 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avtar Singh S/o Harjinder Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 36,04,163 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupinder Singh PPOP 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 48,00,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bohar Singh IND 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 30,400 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gursewak Singh IND 0 Not Given 42 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harcharan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 40,08,825 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 44,60,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ Jagdish Rai Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 29,09,550 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khushpreet Kaur @ Khushpal Kaur IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 20,48,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kikkar Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 23,76,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 13,45,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Singh Sandhu SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 61,12,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

