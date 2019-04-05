‘Fancy tractor’: Omar Abdullah takes jibe at Hema Malini over latest campaign photo

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who was recently trolled for posing with a hay bale and sickle during her election campaign, became the target of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah over her latest photograph that shows her sitting on a tractor in Uttar Pradesh.

Hours after news agency ANI released the photograph, the National Conference leader took a swipe at the Mathura MP and wondered if the “drums on the side” of the vehicle were “mist generators for cool air”. Malini was photographed while she was campaigning in Govardhan.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah said, “What are those drums on the side? Please don’t tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that’s one fancy tractor.”

What are those drums on the side? Please don’t tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that’s one fancy tractor ??. https://t.co/PQqSd9dA2R — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2019

Earlier this week, the BJP leader received flak on social media after she shared pictures of herself in a wheat farm in Mathura. “Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few photos for u of my first day of campaign,” she had tweeted.

The post received over 14 thousand likes with several trolling her for doing “drama” ahead of the elections.