False predictions, Congress seats will increase: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

With most exit polls giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 24 or more of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh where recent Assembly elections had led to a change of guard, the ruling Congress and the saffron party parties reacted on predictable lines.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter to react to the exit poll projections. He said May 23 would bring out the reality. Citing the exit polls of the 2004 general elections, he said they had got it wrong. Most polls predicted a Congress defeat but the results said otherwise, he said. He added that even in the the exit polls in last year’s Assembly elections, the projections had got it wrong. “Congress seats will increase and realities of BJP’s slogans and jumlas will be laid bare (on May 23),” he tweeted.

Leader of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava, on his part, said the exit polls had got it right in 2014 and that there would be an encore on May 23. “The Congress will taste defeat once again. The BJP will get a majority and the Modi government will be formed,” he said adding that the exit polls had proved the people’s faith in the Prime Minister is intact. “Voters made up their mind to take revenge for the defeat in the Assembly elections and voted for the BJP in large numbers,” he said adding “it’s clear that there is no option but Narendra Modi. He has the capacity to ensure a win in the election of a councilor and sarpanch up to the Lok Sabha.”