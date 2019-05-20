Toggle Menu
False predictions, Congress seats will increase: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nathhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/false-predictions-congress-seats-will-increase-mp-cm-kamal-nath-on-exit-poll-results-5736463/

False predictions, Congress seats will increase: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter to react to the exit poll projections. He said May 23 would bring out the reality. Citing the exit polls of the 2004 general elections, he said they had got it wrong.

lok sabha elections 2019, Kamal Nath, madhya pradesh elections, madhya pradesh Exit Poll Results, madhya pradesh congress, exit poll, exit poll results, exit poll 2019, exit poll survey, exit poll results 2019, 2019 lok sabha elections, election news, Indian Express
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

With most exit polls giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 24 or more of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh where recent Assembly elections had led to a change of guard, the ruling Congress and the saffron party parties reacted on predictable lines.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter to react to the exit poll projections. He said May 23 would bring out the reality. Citing the exit polls of the 2004 general elections, he said they had got it wrong. Most polls predicted a Congress defeat but the results said otherwise, he said. He added that even in the the exit polls in last year’s Assembly elections, the projections had got it wrong. “Congress seats will increase and realities of BJP’s slogans and jumlas will be laid bare (on May 23),” he tweeted.

Exit Poll Results 2019: Check state-wise Lok Sabha election exit poll results

Leader of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava, on his part, said the exit polls had got it right in 2014 and that there would be an encore on May 23. “The Congress will taste defeat once again. The BJP will get a majority and the Modi government will be formed,” he said adding that the exit polls had proved the people’s faith in the Prime Minister is intact. “Voters made up their mind to take revenge for the defeat in the Assembly elections and voted for the BJP in large numbers,” he said adding “it’s clear that there is no option but Narendra Modi. He has the capacity to ensure a win in the election of a councilor and sarpanch up to the Lok Sabha.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In final phase, 13 seats in UP record over 56% turnout
2 Palwal: Amid high security, Asaoti votes again
3 In Maharashtra, exit polls say NDA unlikely to repeat 2014 performance, but still way ahead