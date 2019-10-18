Fake news crops up as deterrent as Cong, Sena prepare for ‘straightforward’ fight

CANDIDATES IN Chandivali constituency are not only fighting each other but also a modern-day scourge — fake news. The main battle in this Assembly seat is between four-term MLA from the area (twice when the area fell under Kurla constituency) and Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan and Shiv Sena corporator Dileep Lande, better known as ‘Mama’.

While a video in which Khan is purportedly saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ went viral two weeks ago, Lande courted controversy after a photograph that purportedly shows him beating up a north Indian surfaced; it was captioned with an appeal to the sizeable north Indian community in the constituency to not forget this incident when they step out to vote.

Khan told The Indian Express, “We approached the Sakinaka police station where an FIR has been registered against those spreading these videos. It has been edited to show that I am saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, which is incorrect. The entire video is available online.”

He added, “I am, however, not scared as people know my credentials. It would impact someone who is new and unaware.”

He further said he had redeveloped several places of worship belonging to all religions and did not need to prove his secularism to anyone.

Lande, for his part, does not deny beating up the person in the video, but says he was not a north Indian. “He was a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) contractor who did not properly repair a pothole at Kamani due to which a family slipped in it during the rains and their child was hurt. I pushed the contractor there to show that if our people are falling then he too should fall. Also, I don’t think the contractor was north Indian,” he said.

Shiv Sena is looking at the circulation of the photo as a strategy to remind voters of Lande’s MNS roots. But Lande dismissed suggestions that north Indian and Muslim voters in the constituency will vote for his opponent.

Lande said, “The Shiv Sena traditionally has good relations with north Indians. Also, I have undertaken several dargah visits for Muslim women and also distributed prayer mats for them. They will vote for me.”

Khan keeps reminding everyone that he was one of the few Congress MLAs who survived the 2014 Assembly election during the ‘Modi Wave’. “I have a direct connect with people. I have been looking after this area for 20 years and have done a lot of work,” he says. The area, however, has a number of problems, ranging from the long-pending airport slum rehabilitation to flooding of homes during the monsoon to traffic snarls at Sakinaka.

During the monsoon, people living near Mithi river had to be evacuated from their homes when the river started overflowing.

Asked why he had not been able to resolve these issues, Khan passed the buck to the BMC and its corporators. “See, this is the job of the corporators and the BMC. It is their responsibility to see that these issues are taken care of. With regard to the rehabilitation of airport slum dwellers, HDIL had constructed buildings at Kurla during our tenure but for some reason the government in power has not moved them to these houses,” Khan said.

Lande, however, countered this saying the houses were ready nearly a decade ago when the Congress-NCP was in power. “Why did they not move the people to these homes back then? Who was stopping them?” Lande said.

Khan said there was no anti-incumbency attached to him. “I have been elected from here four times,” he said.

The Chandivali area with 3.7 lakh voters includes one lakh Maharashtrians and Muslims each, 60,000 north Indians and nearly 15,000 to 20,000 Christians, Gujaratis and Jains. The area includes highrises in the Powai area, lower middle class population in the Asalpha area and slums in and around the Kamani.

Asked about the vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially in areas like Powai, working in favour of Lande, Khan said, “That is what they are trying to do while talking about the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. This is a state election where people vote on the work done at a local level. And people know I am more accessible than the corporator.”

A member of his election team said, “A vote for Nasim Khan is more for the connect he has with people than for the party.”

Both Khan and Lande face the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as possible vote-cutters vying for the same electorate. While Khan said he was the “known” face of the minorities and, hence, people would not need the AIMIM, Lande said north Indians would never vote for MNS.

Lande added, “You will see that the people of Chandivali will give Khan a ticket to Akbarpur (Khan’s native place) on the October 24 (result day).”