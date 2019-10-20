Fadnavis’s Vidarbha state googly stirs poll pot

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the BJP has not given up on its demand for separate statehood for Vidarbha region.

“We have not given up on the demand. It is the BJP’s principled stand. The party is in favour of smaller states. Carving out a separate state comes under the jurisdiction of the central leadership. The decision will be taken when the time is right,” Fadnavis said during an interaction with mediapersons late Friday evening.

In 2014, the BJP had struck a chord with voters in the cotton-rich belt pledging to carve a separate state of Vidarbha once elected to power. In that election, the party won 44 of 62 seats in the region. But the promise remained unfulfilled, with alliance partner Shiv Sena being a strong votary of a unified Maharashtra. While the BJP’s party’s manifesto for the upcoming election omitted mention of separate statehood, the Chief Minister’s latest remark, made in reply to a query, comes just three days before the state goes to the polls.

In another reachout to ally Sena, Fadnavis indicated that the proposal of offering the deputy chief minister’s position to the ally if the alliance is re-elected to power can be considered. Admitting that the last five years had seen ups and downs in the alliance, Fadnavis said, “We have learnt to coordinate with each other.” He also admitted that rebellion in BJP and Sena ranks will hamper election prospects on certain seats.

On the economic slowdown, Fadnavis said the government has already taken steps to spur demand. “It’s true that the economic growth projection for the current fiscal has slipped from 7 per cent to 5.8 per cent, but I feel that the growth rate will be good in a year’s time.” According to Fadnavis, the Centre’s decision to push Rs 100 lakh crore as capital investment in the public sector would boost demand and production. He also said that banks should be “more proactive” in lending money for public and private infrastructure after the government’s remonetisation move.

Justifying the move to make the removal of J&K’s special status a poll issue, Fadnavis said the issue was resonating with the masses during the campaign, and has “exposed the Congress-NCP’s stance on it”.

On the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, Fadnavis, besides indicating that the government would push for a merger of the bank with another willing bank, said he had plans to approach the Centre for permission to “use the powers” at the state’s disposal to the return the money to the scam-hit investors.