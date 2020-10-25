Facing pro-Lalu slogans, upset Nitish asks: ‘Ask parents, were there any schools then?’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was riled up again on Saturday by pro-Lalu Prasad chants at a rally he was addressing in Begusarai.
A visibly upset Nitish told the section of the crowd raising the slogans: “When a certain person (Lalu Prasad) got a chance to rule Bihar, what did he do? Did he construct a single school? Go and ask your father and mother if there was any school where you could study in. Was any school being constructed? When he (Lalu) got a chance to rule, he got busy in self-aggrandisement, and when he was sent to jail, he installed his wife (Rabri Devi) on the CM’s chair.”
Nitish’s latest outburst came just a few days after he lost his cool at a public meeting in Saran—which, too, saw “Lalu Yadav zindabaad” chants by a part of the crowd.
On Saturday, the Bihar Chief Minister said that no wrong-doer would be spared under his rule. He listed his development work and how the state government had reacted promptly to the Covid-19 crisis.
Last week, the CM had told a section of the Saran crowd that if they “did not want to vote, they could leave”. Later, JD (U) candidate and estranged father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav, Chandrika Rai, had accused RJD of fomenting trouble at Nitish’s meetings.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.