Facing pro-Lalu slogans, upset Nitish asks: ‘Ask parents, were there any schools then?’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a gathering during an election rally ahead of Bihar assembly polls, in Khagaria district, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was riled up again on Saturday by pro-Lalu Prasad chants at a rally he was addressing in Begusarai.

A visibly upset Nitish told the section of the crowd raising the slogans: “When a certain person (Lalu Prasad) got a chance to rule Bihar, what did he do? Did he construct a single school? Go and ask your father and mother if there was any school where you could study in. Was any school being constructed? When he (Lalu) got a chance to rule, he got busy in self-aggrandisement, and when he was sent to jail, he installed his wife (Rabri Devi) on the CM’s chair.”

Nitish’s latest outburst came just a few days after he lost his cool at a public meeting in Saran—which, too, saw “Lalu Yadav zindabaad” chants by a part of the crowd.

On Saturday, the Bihar Chief Minister said that no wrong-doer would be spared under his rule. He listed his development work and how the state government had reacted promptly to the Covid-19 crisis.

Last week, the CM had told a section of the Saran crowd that if they “did not want to vote, they could leave”. Later, JD (U) candidate and estranged father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav, Chandrika Rai, had accused RJD of fomenting trouble at Nitish’s meetings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd