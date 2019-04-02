Eyeing third-term, Kirit Solanki files nomination for Ahmedabad West

Two-time Member of Parliament of Ahmedabad West Kirit Solanki, who is eyeing a third-term, filed his nomination papers on Monday in Ahmedabad.

Kirit’s income, as shown in his 2014 affidavit for the financial year was Rs 5,91,399 and his spouse’s was Rs 1,92,015. Their incomes, as of financial year 2017-18, have gone up to Rs 11.57 lakh and Rs 9 lakh respectively.

However, noticeably, both Kirit and Manjula have seen a decrease in the valuation of their movable assets. While the value of Kirit’s moveable assets has fallen from Rs 46 lakh as shown in the 2014 affidavit to Rs 43.66 lakh in the 2019 affidavit. Manjula’s movable asset valuation decreased to Rs 14.64 lakh now from Rs 34 lakh, as declared in Kirit’s 2014 affidavit.

Among Kirit’s immovable assets, an addition of non-agricultural land is seen in the 2019 affidavit. This was absent in his 2014 affidavit, although his present-day affidavit says the land was bought in 1990.

The overall value of immovable assets held by Kirit and his wife stands at Rs 8.5 crore, a 225% increase from Rs 2.6 crore as per their 2014 affidavit.