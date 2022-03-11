Eye on Gujarat polls, Kejriwal and Mann to visit state soon

After its victory in the Punjab assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party seems to be preparing for Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled later this year, with party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and its newly elected CM in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, scheduled to visit the state in the coming days.

According to top leaders of AAP Gujarat, the party wants to capitalise on the Punjab victory euphoria to mobilise its workers ahead of the Gujarat polls.

The AAP put up an impressive performance in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections in 2021, giving rise to speculations of a three-party contest in the assembly elections. However, recently the party received jolts in Gujarat after six of its councellors defected to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and senior leader Mahesh Savani quit politics.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yogesh Jadwani, spokesperson, AAP Gujarat, said, “both our leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will visit Gujarat soon to interact with workers here. The dates will be announced soon.”

The AAP is also planning to take out Tiranga Yatra in each district of the state to celebrate the Punjab victory.

“Six Delhi MLAs — Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gulab Singh Yadav, Dilip Pandey, Ajesh Yadav, Vishesh Ravi and Naresh Yadav, along with AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia, and senior leaders such as Isudan Gadhvi and Sagar Rabari will joining the Tiranga Yatra from March 12 to March 15,” said Jadwani.