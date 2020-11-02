Explained: What is Lakadsungha?

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a campaign rally ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls, at Bidupur Raghopur. (PTI Photo)

PM Narendra Modi, while campaigning in the Bihar Assembly polls for the second phase, used the term “lakadsungha” to invoke charges of “lawlessness” and “kidnapping” during the RJD regime. Lakadsungha literally means making one unconscious by making one sniff or smell a stick.

During the 1990s, this term was often used by parents to warn their children against going out of the house alone or without a guardian.

Though the police have never arrested any gang bearing the lakadsungha tag, it was widely used to refer to any kidnapping or child lifting gang. A police officer recalled that a sadhu was killed by villagers in Obra, Aurangabad, in 1991 on suspicion of being lakadsungha.

Mothers would often describe lakadsungha as someone wearing an outlandish garb and carrying a big bag. It, however, is no longer in use. The NDA has brought it back to shore up the charge of lawlessness against the RJD.

