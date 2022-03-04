Suspension of Operation funds: BJP says routine, Congress says bribe

Senior Congress leader and AICC observer for Manipur Jairam Ramesh has accused the state BJP government of releasing funds to Kuki militant groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement ahead of the polls, to influence voting.

Ramesh said Rs 15.70 crore was released on February 1 and another Rs 92.65 lakh on March 1. “This is a complete violation of the model code of conduct and nothing more than bribery and corruption,” he said, adding that this meant elections in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in the first phase held on February 28 were not “free and fair”, as the Kuki groups had announced support for the BJP, and that payments to SoO groups would influence elections in Tengnoupal and Chandel districts in the second phase on March 5.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, said it had found no violation of the code of conduct. It said the Home Department and Finance Department had clarified that Rs 15.70 crore was released as stipend for SoO groups, as part of an ongoing programme since 2008, and that Rs. 92.6 lakh was paid as financial benefit to surrendered militants as part of a policy, and was not related to SoO groups.

Suspension of Operation pact

There are nearly 30 Kuki insurgent groups in Manipur and 25 groups under an SoO pact with the Centre and state government. Seventeen of them are part of the umbrella Kuki National Organisation (KNO), and eight of the United People’s Front (UPF).

The SoO pact was signed on August 22, 2008, with the primary objective of initiating political dialogue. Talks are ongoing, with A B Mathur, former special secretary of R&AW, the interlocutor. The Kuki outfits which were initially demanding a separate Kuki state have settled for a ‘territorial council’.

Terms of Suspension of Operation

While the period of Suspension of Operation agreement is one year, it is extendable. To oversee the implementation of the SoO pact, there is a Joint Monitoring Group with representatives from all the signatories.

The important terms under the pact are that security forces, including state and central, and underground groups will not launch any operations.

The signatories of the UPF and KNO are required to abide by the Constitution, the laws of the land and the territorial integrity of Manipur. They are prohibited from committing “atrocities, extortion”, and confined to designated camps identified by the government. Their arms are deposited in safe keeping, with weapons given to them only to guard camps and protect leaders.

As part of the rehabilitation package, the cadres living in the designated camps are given a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, while financial assistance is also provided to maintain the camps.

Political stand

The KNO and UPF have both announced support for BJP candidates, citing the announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end the Kuki insurgency problem if voted to power. Shah made the promise at a rally in Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district.