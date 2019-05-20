Exit polls not final, but results indicate NDA return: Nitin Gadkari

A day after exit polls predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA, Union Minister Niti Gadkari said ‘they (exit polls) are only an indicator.’ Speaking at the unveiling of a poster of biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ in Nagpur, Gadkari said, “Exit poll results are not final. They are only an indicator. The results will come on May 23. But results are, by and large, in tune with exit poll outcome.”

Along with Gadkari, the film’s producer Sandip Singh and actor in the lead role Vivek Oberoi were also present on the occasion.

“All polls indicate that the NDA government is returning to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Gadkari added.

On speculations that he is the contender for the prime ministerial post in the Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari iterated, “I have been saying this for long now that there is no such thing. But the media has continued to speculate.”

Further, when asked if he would like to continue as transport minister or head the agriculture ministry given his interest in the field, Gadkari said, “That’s a privilege of the Prime Minister to decide.”

While unveiling the film’s poster, Gadkari said, “The film is very motivational and I am sure it will inspire the young generation. Modiji has raised India’s prestige in the world and has led a corruption-free five years of rule.”

The film will finally be released simultaneously in theatres in 40 countries on May 24. The Election Commission had stalled the release of the film until the completion of the Lok Sabha polls as it violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

Speaking on the occasion, Oberoi said, “It’s a film on a great leader, which I am sure will inspire many, especially the youth.”

“Those who have never been to court, moved the court against my film and those who are known to take commission went to Election Commission against the film,” Oberoi alleged, adding, “Don’t know if they were afraid of our film or of Chowkidaar’s danda (the guard’s baton),” Oberoi added.

Asked if he thought the film would perform better after the May 23 results, Oberoi said, “It is not for any benefit but to inspire the people.”

On the depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots in the film, Oberoi added, “You will get to see that in the film.”

Oberoi also said that they had great difficulty shooting the part of Modi’s two-year “Agyatwas” (incognito) in Kedarnath due to the -20 degree Celsius temperature.

Oberoi added that he wanted to make a biopic on Gadkari, but the actor said “Gagkari refused.”