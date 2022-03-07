Exit polls: Yogi Adityanath-led BJP set to retain UP; AAP on course to sweep Punjab

A majority of the exit polls have predicted a second term for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh and a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. The poll of exit polls has also given an advantage to the saffron party in the remaining states of Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Polling for the assembly elections, spread across seven phases in five states, concluded on Monday with UP voting in its final phase today. The results will be declared on March 10.

Uttar Pradesh

Going by the exit polls on CNN News 18, Times Now, India Today, Republic TV, News 24 and News X channels, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government is set for a second term winning between 211 and 326 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly. Its main opponent, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, has been projected to get between 160 and 71 seats.

While India Today-Axis My India predicted 288-326 seats for the BJP-led NDA alliance and 71-101 for the SP alliance, News 24-Today’s Chankya predicted 294 seats for the NDA and 105 for the Akhilesh Yadav-led alliance. CNN News 18-Matrize predicted 262-277 seats for the saffron party and its allies, and 119-134 for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and allies in the state. Times Now-Veto predicted 225 and 151 seats for the two parties, respectively.

Punjab

As for Punjab, most of the exit polls have predicted a major victory for the Aam Aadmi Party led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, unseating the ruling Congress. While India Today-Axis projected a seat share of 76-90 for the AAP in the 117-member assembly, News 24-Today’s Chankaya has given it 100 seats.

Meanwhile, few exit polls also forecast a hung assembly in Punjab. The Congress was mostly predicted to be securing the second spot in Punjab.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, mixed results have been forecast with both the Congress and the BJP being favoured to win the assembly polls. While the ABP News-CVoter forecast an edge for the Congress in Uttarakhand, giving the party 32-38 seats in the 70-member assembly and the BJP 26-32 seats, News 24-Today’s Chankaya predicted 43 seats for the BJP and 24 for the Congress.

Goa and Manipur

Most pollsters have predicted a hung assembly in Goa and a clear majority for the BJP in the 60-member Manipur assembly, with the Congress being seen a distant second.

In 2017, all exit polls had predicted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party.