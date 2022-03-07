scorecardresearch
Monday, March 07, 2022
Elections Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Predictions to start coming in from 7 pm after end of UP 7th phase voting

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, Goa Election Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: As per the Election Commission of India's directives, the exit poll findings can be released only after the conclusion of voting in all the states.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 7, 2022 1:43:01 pm
People queue up to cast their votes in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, Punjab Election Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: As the Assembly election draws to a close with Uttar Pradesh voting in the last phase today, the exit polls for the five states — Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — will be broadcast from 7 pm today. As per the Election Commission of India’s directives, the exit poll findings can be released only after the conclusion of voting in all the states.

While the BJP won in Uttar Pradesh with a sweeping mandate in 2017, this election is expected to be a referendum on the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered election this time, with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to wrest power from the ruling Congress.

In Uttarakhand, the Assembly polls have been predicted to be a close contest between the incumbent BJP and its main rival, the Congress. The hill state has always witnessed a tight race between the two parties. Goa, this year, witnessed one of the fiercest poll battles this year with no party looking to have it easy to the majority-mark. Amid anti-incumbency rumours, the BJP is hoping for a third term, while the Congress has been able to regroup and is now the main challenger to the saffron party. The presence of the AAP and TMC has created a perception of division of votes. In Manipur, the N Biren Singh government says it is confident of coming back to power as its allies — the NPP, NPF and JD(U) — continue to stand strong with them.

Live Blog

Exit Polls Live: Yogi Adityanath looks to come back to power; AAP to give tough fight in Punjab; BJP hopes to remain in the driving seat in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur; Follow this space for live updates:

13:43 (IST)07 Mar 2022
Both our party and BJP have done well: Captain Amarinder Singh

Captain Amarinder Singh, whose Lok Congress Party is contesting the Punjab polls in an alliance with the BJP, said: “I am not a Pundit. I am not somebody who can predict. My party has done well. BJP has done well. Let us see what happens.”

13:40 (IST)07 Mar 2022
A look at how the previous exit polls fared

13:39 (IST)07 Mar 2022
Goa polls: Congress says open to post-poll alliance with non-BJP parties

With the date for the Goa Assembly poll results nearing, the Congress has said it is open to a post-poll alliance with parties other than the BJP to form the next government, if it does not get a majority on its own. Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14 and the results would be declared on March 10.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, All India Congress Committee's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said if his party falls short of the majority mark of 21, it is open to seeking the support of outfits like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to form government. Rao said after the final result is out, the Congress Legislature Party will waste no time in electing its leader. If the Congress gets majority, "we will stake claim to form government the same day", he said. (PTI)

A first-time voter shows her inked finger after exercising her franchise in Varanasi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah: ‘People have confidence in PM Modi, Yogi’

The master strategist behind the BJP’s successive election wins, Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah has been involved every step of the way in the campaign for the five states, particularly UP. Credited with fashioning the BJP’s sweep last time, he took charge amidst indications of some bumps in the first phase. Amit Shah, while speaking to The Indian Express on why he is confident of a repeat win in UP, said: “This time, our strength has improved. Modiji is still there. Along with him, we have what the Yogi government has done for Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. There are many more advantages for the BJP. So, I consider ourselves stronger.”

AAP not ‘B’ team of BJP or Cong, but ‘A’ team of Punjab: Raghav Chadha

If there is one person transformed by the Punjab polls, it is Raghav Chadha, the suave state in charge for Aam Aadmi Party with a degree from London School of Economics. After weeks of campaigning and months of press conferences, he can not only hurl barbs at his opponents in choicest Punjabi but also break into a jig at will, much to the glee of his audience as he crisscrosses the state. When asked about the challenges before the party, he said: “This is an election for change, people are yearning for it. In the last five decades, they have seen 26 years of Congress rule and 24 years of Akali dispensation. In these 50 years, while these leaders have amassed massive wealth, the health of Punjab, be it economic, social or cultural, has gone from bad to worse. They see us as hope, ad their only hope. This time they have pledged to vote for us. Even our detractors are saying they will vote for us to give us a chance.”

