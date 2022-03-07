Elections Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Predictions to start coming in from 7 pm after end of UP 7th phase voting

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, Punjab Election Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: As the Assembly election draws to a close with Uttar Pradesh voting in the last phase today, the exit polls for the five states — Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — will be broadcast from 7 pm today. As per the Election Commission of India’s directives, the exit poll findings can be released only after the conclusion of voting in all the states.
While the BJP won in Uttar Pradesh with a sweeping mandate in 2017, this election is expected to be a referendum on the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered election this time, with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to wrest power from the ruling Congress.
In Uttarakhand, the Assembly polls have been predicted to be a close contest between the incumbent BJP and its main rival, the Congress. The hill state has always witnessed a tight race between the two parties. Goa, this year, witnessed one of the fiercest poll battles this year with no party looking to have it easy to the majority-mark. Amid anti-incumbency rumours, the BJP is hoping for a third term, while the Congress has been able to regroup and is now the main challenger to the saffron party. The presence of the AAP and TMC has created a perception of division of votes. In Manipur, the N Biren Singh government says it is confident of coming back to power as its allies — the NPP, NPF and JD(U) — continue to stand strong with them.
Captain Amarinder Singh, whose Lok Congress Party is contesting the Punjab polls in an alliance with the BJP, said: “I am not a Pundit. I am not somebody who can predict. My party has done well. BJP has done well. Let us see what happens.”
With the date for the Goa Assembly poll results nearing, the Congress has said it is open to a post-poll alliance with parties other than the BJP to form the next government, if it does not get a majority on its own. Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14 and the results would be declared on March 10.
Talking to reporters on Sunday, All India Congress Committee's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said if his party falls short of the majority mark of 21, it is open to seeking the support of outfits like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to form government. Rao said after the final result is out, the Congress Legislature Party will waste no time in electing its leader. If the Congress gets majority, "we will stake claim to form government the same day", he said. (PTI)