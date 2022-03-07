Elections Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Predictions to start coming in from 7 pm after end of UP 7th phase voting

A first-time voter shows her inked finger after exercising her franchise in Varanasi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

The master strategist behind the BJP’s successive election wins, Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah has been involved every step of the way in the campaign for the five states, particularly UP. Credited with fashioning the BJP’s sweep last time, he took charge amidst indications of some bumps in the first phase. Amit Shah, while speaking to The Indian Express on why he is confident of a repeat win in UP, said: “This time, our strength has improved. Modiji is still there. Along with him, we have what the Yogi government has done for Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. There are many more advantages for the BJP. So, I consider ourselves stronger.”

If there is one person transformed by the Punjab polls, it is Raghav Chadha, the suave state in charge for Aam Aadmi Party with a degree from London School of Economics. After weeks of campaigning and months of press conferences, he can not only hurl barbs at his opponents in choicest Punjabi but also break into a jig at will, much to the glee of his audience as he crisscrosses the state. When asked about the challenges before the party, he said: “This is an election for change, people are yearning for it. In the last five decades, they have seen 26 years of Congress rule and 24 years of Akali dispensation. In these 50 years, while these leaders have amassed massive wealth, the health of Punjab, be it economic, social or cultural, has gone from bad to worse. They see us as hope, ad their only hope. This time they have pledged to vote for us. Even our detractors are saying they will vote for us to give us a chance.”