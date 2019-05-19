Exit Poll Results 2019 Live: How to watch Lok Sabha elections exit poll results live

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 India: The exit polls for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be released today after voting ends in the seventh and final phase on Sunday evening. The exit polls will be broadcast by major news channels who have held several rounds of survey in partnership with pollsters across 543 seats of the Parliament.

Where and how to watch the exit polls?

The Indian Express will bring you all the live updates on the exit polls results as predicted by pollsters across India. You can log on to indianexpress.com for the full results.

Various news channels along with other agencies will release exit poll results simultaneously. Some of the channels and agencies are – News24, Chanakya exit poll, India Today exit poll and C-group exit poll. You can watch the results directly on their channel or stream them through their websites.

Who are the key candidates?

The key candidates in the fray include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Digvijaya Singh, Shatrughan Sinha, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shashi Tharoor among others. While the key seats include the Varanasi, Amethi, Waynad, Gandhinagar, Lucknow among others.

How reliable are exit polls?

Exit polls have often proved to be unreliable in India. There have been several instances when they have predicted the verdict of an election incorrectly. In 2004, the exit polls wrongly predicted BJP-led NDA coalition winning again, while in 2009 they underestimated the Congress-led UPA’s seat share. However, exit polls conducted by TV channels in 2014 were mostly accurate as they predicted BJP and its allies would form the government.