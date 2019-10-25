Ex-Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam: We did not fight the elections properly

Sanjay Nirupam tells Manoj C G why he thinks the party could not put up a proper fight in Maharashtra. excerpts:

How do you analyse the elections results? When went wrong in Maharashtra?

We did not fight the elections (properly). The BJP has a style. It creates a huge propaganda two-three months before the elections — ab ki baar 200 paar (for Maharashtra); in Haryana, 75 paar. They identify the weak links in our party and inducted such leaders from the Congress and NCP. It demoralises the rest of the leaders.

On top of that, there was a lack of unity, lack of cohesiveness, and paucity of funds. So there was no campaign as such. We did not carry out a proper campaign to attack the ruling alliance. Results clearly say that voters were looking for a good, viable alternative. But we could not become an alternative. That appeal was missing. It has to be created.

Why could you not provide that alternative?

That should be asked of those who ran the campaign. What is the responsibility of the general secretary in charge? His job is to dispel confusion in the state unit – talk to the people, take everyone along. There was no such attempt. I demand that some accountability be fixed now. People who were in charge of the campaign, in the process of finalising the candidates, should be taken to task.

The Congress fared exceptionally bad in Mumbai.

I had been saying that we will get only 3-4 seats. We got 4. We could have won 9-10 seats had we fielded the right candidates. Second, there was no campaign in Mumbai – there were no billboards, hoardings, newspaper campaigns, no meetings. The star campaigners were in rural areas. Rahul Gandhi’s meeting was held on road. Generally, his meetings are held on MMRDA grounds. A big meeting, with all candidates present, could have sent out a message. The campaign was totally lacklustre.

What was the difference in Haryana?

In Haryana, the party gave charge to a local leader. He was told to campaign well, and he did. In Maharashtra, all local leaders were stuck in their own constituencies. Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan were busy in their constituencies. State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and all five working presidents were busy in their constituencies. Thorat did campaign outside his constituency a bit, but that was not enough.

What is the way forward now?

We will have to carry organisational reforms. You will have to change the overall approach of the leadership, the arrogance in leadership…woh khatam karna padega (that should be addressed). The overall strength and energy to contest an election is missing. Humiliation of grassroots workers and leaders have to be stopped. You cannot pick leaders on the basis of loyalty — whether they are darbaari or not, whether they are a glib talker or not.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda was not a darbaari; he had openly condemned the CWC’s policy decision (on Article 370). But you still gave him a chance and he has proved. There is a need to bring in ideological clarity as well.

Ideological clarity?

There is a huge confusion in the party on ideological stand on various issues – be it on (Vinayak) Savarkar or on Article 370. One leader will say something, another will say something else. The voter needs clarity, and we are not giving him that clarity. That confusion has to be sorted out