Ex-BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav joins JJP; Party releases second list of 15 candidates

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had recently expressed willingness to contest against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal Assembly constituency, Sunday joined Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala in New Delhi.

Tej Bahadur Yadav Sunday said that he saw the image of Devi Lal in Dushyant Chautala. “I would like to see him as Chief Minister of Haryana in the future,” he said in New Delhi.

Sources in the JJP told The Indian Express that Tej Bahadur Yadav has conveyed his desire to the JJP leadership to take on Chief Minister from Karnal but the party has suggested him to focus on Ahirwal in southern Haryana which has a considerable presence of ex-servicemen and Yadav community.

Tej Bahadur hails from a village Rata Kalan of Mahendragarh district in south Haryana, but his family currently lives in Rewari. The then BSF constable Yadav had made headlines in 2017 when he had uploaded videos on social media complaining that poor quality food was being served to the soldiers serving at the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, he was dismissed from the BSF.

Yadav, 43, had filed his nomination papers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat this year, but the Election Commission had rejected his nomination, saying he had not furnished all the details sought. Polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21.

JJP releases second list of 15 candidates

Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls on Sunday evening. There were seven candidates in the first list, while the second list has nominees for 15 seats.

Former MLA Moola Ram will be contesting from Nangal Chaudhary, Bhag Singh Damdama from Kalka, Kusum Sherwal from Sadhaura, Mange Ram from Radaur, Professor Randhir Singh from Pehowa, Rajesh Dhull from Pundari, Bhim Singh Jallana from Nilokheri, Gurdev Ramba from Indri, Kuldeep Malik from Gohana, Rajender Ganeriwala from Sirsa, Sanjay Dalal from Bahadurgarh, Sanjay Kablana from Badli, Upender Kadian from Beri, Taiyyab Hussain Ghasediya from Nuh and Kuldeep Tewatia from Faridabad.

The JJP, which came into existence after a vertical split in INLD following a feud within the Chautala clan, is contesting the next month’s elections alone.