Over 400 EVMs, VVPATs replaced in initial hours of phase-1 Gujarat elections

Over 400 electronic voting machines (EVMs), which include ballot units and control units, were replaced in the initial hours of the first phase of voting in Gujarat assembly elections Thursday. Apart from this, a similar number of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) was also replaced.

According to official figures, 140 ballot units and 372 control units of EVMs were replaced during the mock polls which were undertaken 90 minutes before the polls actually began at 8 am. Apart from this, 332 VVPATs were also replaced during the mock polls.

After the polling began, 33 ballot units and 29 control units were replaced in the first three hours till 11 am. Apart from this, 69 VVPATs were also replaced in the initial hours.

According to the Election Commission, 0.1 per cent of the ballot units and control units were replaced, while 0.3 per cent of VVPATs were replaced in the first three hours of polling.

The Congress party has already lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission regarding the failure of EVMs during the phase-1 polls.

Gujarat recorded 34.48 per cent polling till 1 pm. The highest voting so far has been registered in Kaprada where 47.34 per cent votes were polled, while the lowest turnout was in Gandhidham where 24.7 per cent voters exercised their franchise.