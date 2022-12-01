scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Over 400 EVMs, VVPATs replaced in initial hours of phase-1 Gujarat elections

Gujarat recorded 34.48 % polling till 1 pm. The highest voting so far has been registered in Kaprada, while the lowest was in Gandhidham.

Candidates from different constituencies of Gujarat cast their vote in the first phase of polling in the state. (Express Photo)

Over 400 electronic voting machines (EVMs), which include ballot units and control units, were replaced in the initial hours of the first phase of voting in Gujarat assembly elections Thursday. Apart from this, a similar number of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) was also replaced.

According to official figures, 140 ballot units and 372 control units of EVMs were replaced during the mock polls which were undertaken 90 minutes before the polls actually began at 8 am. Apart from this, 332 VVPATs were also replaced during the mock polls.

After the polling began, 33 ballot units and 29 control units were replaced in the first three hours till 11 am. Apart from this, 69 VVPATs were also replaced in the initial hours.

Also Read |Gujarat elections: Hours before voting, Vansda BJP candidate assaulted by ‘Congress workers’

According to the Election Commission, 0.1 per cent of the ballot units and control units were replaced, while 0.3 per cent of VVPATs were replaced in the first three hours of polling.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

The Congress party has already lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission regarding the failure of EVMs during the phase-1 polls.

Gujarat recorded 34.48 per cent polling till 1 pm. The highest voting so far has been registered in Kaprada where 47.34 per cent votes were polled, while the lowest turnout was in Gandhidham where 24.7 per cent voters exercised their franchise.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 04:42:10 pm
Next Story

Adivi Sesh on Nadav Lapid’s comments about The Kashmir Files: ‘How far is too far?’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close