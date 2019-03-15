Toggle Menu
Everyone working for progress is a chowkidar, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans of the Indian Army and BSF in the Gurez Valley, near the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir. in 2018 (PTI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign, saying everyone who is working hard to see India progress is a chowkidar, as he appealed to people to join the movement.

“Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

In a video along with his post, PM Modi announced that he would hold a #MeinBhiChowkidar programme on March 31, days before the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Soon after his message, #MainBhiChowkidar began trending on Twitter this morning.

PM Modi has described himself in the past as a chowkidar, who will not allow corruption in the Indian system. Opposition leaders, particularly Congress president Rahul Gandhi, have taken many a jibe at him saying “chowkidar chor hai” (the watchman is the thief) to highlight discrepancies in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

