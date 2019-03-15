Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign, saying everyone who is working hard to see India progress is a chowkidar, as he appealed to people to join the movement.

Advertising

“Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

In a video along with his post, PM Modi announced that he would hold a #MeinBhiChowkidar programme on March 31, days before the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Click for more election news

Soon after his message, #MainBhiChowkidar began trending on Twitter this morning.

PM Modi has described himself in the past as a chowkidar, who will not allow corruption in the Indian system. Opposition leaders, particularly Congress president Rahul Gandhi, have taken many a jibe at him saying “chowkidar chor hai” (the watchman is the thief) to highlight discrepancies in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.