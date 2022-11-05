scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Every vote cast on Nov 12 will define state’s development journey over next 25 years: PM Modi in HP

Modi claimed that the people knew the BJP stood for stability, service, equanimity, and accorded the highest priority to development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the people of Himachal Pradesh had made up their minds to retain the BJP in power, saying rapid progress and a stable government were necessary in the hill state.

“The Himachal polls this time are special because the votes cast on November 12 are not just for the coming five years. Every single vote on November 12 will define the state’s development journey for the next 25 years,” Modi said at a poll rally at Sundernagar in Mandi district.

Mandi is the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also addressed the rally.

“A few weeks ago, India completed 75 years of independence. When India celebrates 100 years of its independence, closer to that, HP will also complete 100 years of its formation. Therefore, the next 25 years are going to be very crucial,” the prime minister pointed out.

Stressing that it was necessary to achieve rapid progress and a stable government in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said, “I am happy that the people of Himachal, its youth, mothers and sisters understand this very well.” Modi claimed that the people knew the BJP stood for stability, “sewa baav” (service), “sam-baav” (equanimity), and accorded highest priority to development.

“Therefore, in the people of Himachal Pradesh have decided to bring the BJP to back power,” he said.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 03:29:55 pm
What are the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 coronavirus variants, and why it matters

