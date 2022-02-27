Even electricity had caste, religion before 2017: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said before his government came to power in 2017, “electricity was unavailable on Holi and Diwali, while it was available on Eid and Muharram”.

“Before 2017, did you get electricity? Now, it must be available. Now, it is available, and there are no cuts. Earlier, it would not come, and now it doesn’t go. One more thing: Before 2017, even electricity had a caste and religion… whether it was the SP or BSP in government. The BSP ones were even more expert at it. On Muharram and Eid, electricity would come, but during Holi and Diwali, it would not. Did this happen? We gave everyone electricity. Are there any complaints?” asked Adityanath speaking at a rally in Kushinagar’s Fazilnagar constituency.

“Five years ago, the situation was such that whenever there was a procession for Durga idol ‘visarjan’ (immersion), there would be a riot. For small things, ‘goondagardi'(hooliganism) used to happen and anarchy was spread. Remember that they did not allow a Janmashtami procession to move. Within five years, no one could stop it, right?” asked the CM.

Adityanath said, “After five phases are completed Sunday, the BJP will reach the majority mark, and after the sixth and seventh phases, the BJP will cross 300 seats in the state.”

He said that Kushinagar would give all seven seats to the BJP this time.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the SP, Yogi on Saturday said they call themselves socialists but only the Saifai family flourishes in the party. Saifai is the native place of Akhilesh Yadav, who heads the party.