Etmadpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Etmadpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022

The Etmadpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ram Pratap Singh. The Etmadpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Etmadpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

etmadpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Anil Kumar Singh IND 0 Doctorate 41 Rs 20,24,258 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Dr. Dharmpal Singh BJP 1 Doctorate 58 Rs 7,17,59,650 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.Virendra Singh Chauhan SP 0 Doctorate 54 Rs 3,62,32,480 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Kapil Gautam IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Maha Veer IND 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 7,19,572 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praval Pratap Singh BSP 1 Graduate 44 Rs 3,03,43,673 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,488 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar Gupta Rashtriya Vyapari Party 0 Graduate 51 Rs 37,00,287 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Satish Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Not Given 66 Rs 50,75,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Pal Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 20,38,765 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Charan Lal IND 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivanidevi Devi INC 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 17,80,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sumit Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 7,16,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Ojha Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 4,05,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Singh Peace Party 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Etmadpur candidate Ram Pratap Singh. Etmadpur Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Etmadpur candidate Dharam Pal Singh. Etmadpur Election Result 2012

etmadpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dharam Pal Singh BSP 0 Doctorate 48 Rs 2,44,94,623 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,96,214 ~ 4 Lacs+ Alamgeer Alias Amir Bhai IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 1,32,75,190 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,85,921 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul Baghel RLM 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,34,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baba Hardev Singh RLD 0 Doctorate 64 Rs 1,09,17,790 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,125 ~ 24 Thou+ Dharmendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.manju Singh Chauhan IND 0 Doctorate 54 Rs 1,01,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Ghamandi Lal Baghel LP(S) 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 2,66,51,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Moti Lal Yadav PECP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 5,59,70,333 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 5,85,900 ~ 5 Lacs+ Prem Singh SP 0 Doctorate 38 Rs 1,16,62,810 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,20,784 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ram Pratap Singh BJP 2 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 21,47,684 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratnesh Puskar IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,25,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Uday Veer Singh Adarsh Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 21,69,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

