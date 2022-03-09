Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Etawah Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sarita Bhadauriya. The Etawah seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Etawah ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

etawah Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bobby Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 5,71,05,606 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Gupta BSP 1 8th Pass 50 Rs 4,53,33,062 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,05,47,576 ~ 1 Crore+ Manoj IND 1 8th Pass 42 Rs 7,95,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Rashid INC 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,34,45,984 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,88,994 ~ 9 Lacs+ Partibha Shakya IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 2,22,37,044 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarita BJP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 3,91,82,348 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Sarvesh Kumar Shakya SP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 2,22,37,044 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Prakash Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,96,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sharad Bhadauriya IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 7,10,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Pratap Singh AAP 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 1,81,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 42,950 ~ 42 Thou+ Shyam Singh Sabka Dal United 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 17,09,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Etawah candidate of from Sarita Bhadauriya Uttar Pradesh. Etawah Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Etawah candidate of from Raghuraj Singh Shakya Uttar Pradesh. Etawah Election Result 2012

etawah Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raghuraj Singh Shakya SP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,80,14,900 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Manoj IND 2 8th Pass 30 Rs 1,16,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amar Singh "sanjay Tomar" RLM 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 27,72,957 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Pathak IND 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 49,59,219 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 3,19,835 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ashok Dubey BJP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 60,55,035 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 4,71,107 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar NLP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 2,94,49,160 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jogendra Singh AITC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 15,20,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karan Singh JKP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 32,39,826 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Komal Singh Kushwaha INC 0 Graduate 55 Rs 1,70,31,533 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 75,90,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lajjaram Verma Voters Party 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 13,60,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh Rajpoot BSP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,21,35,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Meenendra Kumar LJP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 10,88,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mritunjay Chaudhary "kukki" PECP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,03,95,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Mukut Singh Yadav CPM 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 55,71,219 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 3,09,472 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajendra Kumar RNP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 1,62,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar NAP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 60,200 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chandra Dixit IJP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 6,96,475 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Etawah Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Etawah Assembly is also given here..