Etah (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Etah Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vipin Kumar. The Etah seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

etah Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Singh BSP 4 12th Pass 57 Rs 13,83,82,081 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Durgesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,19,77,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gunjan Mishra INC 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,13,90,845 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 85,728 ~ 85 Thou+ Jugendra Singh Yadav SP 11 Graduate 52 Rs 23,72,02,843 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 1,13,81,751 ~ 1 Crore+ Mahipal Voters Party International 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 30,42,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omendra Singh IND 0 Doctorate 45 Rs 3,00,27,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajiv Kumar IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 1,11,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravendr Singh IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 25,13,138 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 1,85,111 ~ 1 Lacs+ Roop Kishor Shakya Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 69,70,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahab Singh IND 0 8th Pass 67 Rs 7,71,146 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyaprakash IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 59,98,049 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 1,63,904 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sukhvendra Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 10,61,76,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Umeshkant AAP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,03,46,780 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijendr Singh IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 27,05,506 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipin Kumar David BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 13,63,17,611 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,41,36,023 ~ 1 Crore+

etah Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vipin Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 10,82,61,476 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 61,87,625 ~ 61 Lacs+ Ashish Kumar Yadav Lok Dal 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 4,41,65,602 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajendra Singh BSP 2 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 3,13,29,080 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 57,33,969 ~ 57 Lacs+ Jugendra Singh Yadav SP 7 Graduate 47 Rs 18,76,33,498 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 32,22,665 ~ 32 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 22,55,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omendra Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 47,11,247 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 1 12th Pass 28 Rs 21,27,700 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram CPI(M) 0 Graduate 49 Rs 53,98,558 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Voters Party International 0 Doctorate 39 Rs 40,47,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 46,86,643 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 6,74,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sukhvendra Singh IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 85,23,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneet Chauhan IND 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 22,000 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendrapal Singh IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

etah Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashish Kumar Yadav SP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 1,98,49,262 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anand Prakash Singh RBP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 11,90,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Singh RLM 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 32,48,727 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra Kumar LJP 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 2,55,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajendra Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 92,55,104 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 7,52,977 ~ 7 Lacs+ Jayavir JPS 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 7,61,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kant Dixit RSMD 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,30,58,478 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 30,70,983 ~ 30 Lacs+ Mahesh Chandra IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,52,200 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praja Palan BJP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 4,53,24,278 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 12,21,441 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ram Vilas JKP 1 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 76,27,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sagir IOP 1 Not Given 43 Rs 3,82,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Salim Alias Mohammad Salim VIP 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 2,76,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Gupta IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 22,17,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 2,800 ~ 2 Thou+ Satyendra Singh NCP 1 Graduate 0 Rs 12,70,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shishu Pal Singh INC 2 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,25,65,992 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,30,832 ~ 21 Lacs+ Vineet Kumar RMGP 3 12th Pass 28 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek JD(U) 0 Graduate 27 Rs 7,33,383 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Wajir Singh Yadav MD 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 75,64,324 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

