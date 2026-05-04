Eranakulam Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Eranakulam Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Eranakulam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Eranakulam Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Eranakulam seat include Ashokan, Moses Henry Motha, and P.R. Sivasankar from major parties like IND, AAP, and BJP.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Indian National Congress T. J. Vinod, Independent Shaji George Pranatha, Bharatiya Janta Party Padmaja S. Menon and others. In the last Eranakulam Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress party’s T. J. Vinod won by a margin of 10,970 votes. The Independent’s Shaji George Pranatha was the runner up securing 34,960 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,52,489, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Eranakulam seat. Eranakulam Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Eranakulam assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Eranakulam (Kerala) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Eranakulam constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. eranakulam CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities Ashokan Rs 23,12,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 71 8th Pass Moses Henry Motha Rs 10,02,04,247 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 63 Graduate P.R. Sivasankar / Cases Age Education 0 58 Graduate Sabu George Rs 99,32,545 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 7,80,870 ~ 7 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 4 63 12th Pass T.J Vinod Rs 3,91,95,710 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 18 63 12th Pass View More Eranakulam Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Eranakulam. Story continues below this ad eranakulam RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 Hibi Eden 2016 Hibi Eden 2021 T. J. Vinod Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Kerala Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 12:53 AM IST Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What makes the contest crucial now? The CPI(M)-led LDF is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term after breaking Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments. This has made the electoral outcome crucial for both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political future and the Left’s position nationally. Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF under V D Satheesan is relying on anti-incumbency sentiment and corruption allegations to position itself as the agent of change. May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: How many seats are needed to form a majority? In the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly, 71 seats are required to form the government. May 4, 2026 12:05 AM IST Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Poll analysis over the past 3 Assembly elections in Kerala An analysis of Kerala’s past three Assembly elections reveals strong political continuity, with 87 out of 140 seats held by the same parties since 2011, underscoring entrenched voter loyalties across the state. The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, has maintained dominance in several northern districts, while the Congress-led UDF retains influence in central Kerala and the IUML remains strong in Malappuram. May 3, 2026 10:48 PM IST Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Who will be Congress CM if party wins? There are currently multiple leaders in the running for the top job in the state, with even exit polls predicting a win for the Congress-led UDF alliance. The first is Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan. A few exit polls also showed Satheesan is the most preferred CM candidate from the Congress. Earlier, other names such as those of senior leaders Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal emerged as top contenders for the CM post. May 3, 2026 09:28 PM IST Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What do the exit polls say? Multiple exit polls have projected a victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. However, many surveys suggested a narrow margin, indicating a close contest between the UDF and the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). In Kerala’s 140-member Legislative Assembly, the halfway mark required to form a government is 71 seats. In 2021, the CPI (M)-led LDF formed the government in the state after winning 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government has been in power in Kerala since 2016. May 3, 2026 08:26 PM IST Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Voter turnout Kerala recorded an overall voter turnout of 78.27% on April 9, with women voters leading the turnout at 80.86%, higher than men at 75.01%. Out of the 140 constituencies, 42 recorded polling above 80%. May 3, 2026 07:39 PM IST Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Welcome! Good evening and welcome! Only a couple of hours to go till the verdict for Kerala is in. Counting is set to begin at 8am, tomorrow.

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