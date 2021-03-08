Entire country knows that Amit Shah is the very embodiment of communalism: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah threw questions at him, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday replied in kind, throwing counter questions at Shah and calling him an “embodiment of communalism”.

Kicking off his party’s election campaigning at his constituency of Dharmadam in Kannur, Vijayan said, “The entire country knows that Amit Shah is communalism in the flesh. He is ready to do anything for nurturing communalism.’’

Referring to Shah’s allegation that a witness in the gold smuggling scandal had died under mysterious circumstances, Vijayan said the government is ready to probe into it if details are shared.

“But I want to tell you that I have never been lodged in jail for abduction, nor have I been accused of serious crimes like murder and abduction. You have faced such cases. They are not false cases unlike the ones you are referring to now. Don’t try to create a smokescreen about the death of a witness,’’ Vijayan alleged.

Recalling the Sohrabuddin Shaikh murder case, Vijayan said, “Don’t you remember the fake encounter killings and who was charged-sheeted on charges of conspiracy? The person named in the chargesheet was Amit Shah. Such a person has now come to Kerala to teach us about our sense of justice.”

Vijayan claimed that there is still a mystery is about the death of Justice Loya who was presiding over the CBI court in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

“He died under mysterious circumstances before hearing the case. His family is still waiting for justice. Shah cannot utter a word about it. No BJP leaders have spoken about it. If your words do not match your position, we would be forced to say certain things,” he alleged.

“Don’t you know the person who has brought ‘Achhe din’ by increasing his wealth 16,000 times over a year? That is not Pinarayi Vijayan. Your culture is different from our culture,” the Kerala CM said while continuing to attack Shah.

He further claimed that Shah had tried to silence those who try to speak the truth, but such schemes would not work in Kerala.

Referring to the gold smuggling case, Vijayan alleged a key conspirator in the smuggling was a Sangh Parivar man.

“It is up to Customs to prevent smuggling. How has the Thiruvananthapuram airport, which is under the Union Government, become a hub of smuggling since BJP came into power? What happened to the smuggled gold and who bought it? You don’t want to prove it…because the smuggled gold has reached persons dear to you,” Vijayan alleged.

He further claimed that the investigating agencies should not think that they can work illegally. “People of Kerala know about our doings,” he said.