Ensure only certified ads are played in media: Delhi CEO

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh Thursday directed government officials and media outlets to ensure only content certified by Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is played on various media.

The direction was issued during a meeting of officers of Information & Broadcasting Ministry, All India Radio, Cellular Operators Association of India and representatives of various FM radio channels.

While Singh did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express, an official said that the meeting was called to “sensitise” these mediums about the content being broadcast.

“In the meeting, the officials were basically told that any kind of political advertisements — be it ads on radio, TV or bulk SMSes that are sent — need to be pre-certified by the MCMC,” the official said. “We even shared a sample copy of certification with them so they know how it looks like,” he said.

The meeting comes after various cases of content being played, allegedly without pre-certification, came to the fore.

The Delhi CEO’s office had earlier written to the Election Commission, which had pointed out that content being played on NaMo TV was not certified by the MCMC. Similarly, a video by the BJP depicting Army in operation also faced the axe of the Delhi CEO who issued a notice to the party, saying they were sharing the clip on social media without removing the edited portion.

East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh has also issued showcause notices to makers of the film PM Narendra Modi, cricketer turned BJP East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DMRC with regard to MCMC certification.

The Election Commission had made it mandatory for political parties and candidates to take MCMC certification for political advertisements on social and electronic media platforms.