Ending alliance murmurs, Rahul Gandhi says Congress must win all 7 Delhi seats

Addressing a convention of booth-level workers in the capital on Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, saying that people will have to make a choice between “Gandhi ji ka Hindustan ya Godse ka Hindustan” in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The elections will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19, involving close to 90 crore voters.

Sharing the stage with Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, Rahul said “all seven seats in Delhi have to be won by the Congress”, virtually ruling out an alliance with AAP.

“Modiji and RSS believe in fear and hatred, but we are fearless. You have to make a choice now — Gandhi ji ka Hindustan ya Godse ka Hindustan… On the one hand there is love, brotherhood; on the other is hate, fear. You have to make a choice… Veer Savarkar used to politely write letters to the Britishers requesting them to release him from jail,” he said.

Referring to the Pulwama terror attack, Rahul said 40 CRPF personnel were killed by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, whose chief Masood Azhar was released from jail by the BJP.

“Hamare National Security Advisor Ajit Doval aircraft mein Masood Azhar ji ke saath baith kar Kandahar gaye the. BJP ne Masood Azhar ko jail se chudvaya tha. Hum nahi darte kisi se… two of our PMs were martyred. (Our National Security Advisor Ajit Doval sat in an aircraft with Masood Azhar and went to Kandahar. We aren’t scared of anyone),” he said.

With the capital set to vote two months from now, on May 12, Rahul asked workers to give it their all.

“All seven seats have to be won by the Congress in Delhi. The party will change the face of Delhi if it comes to power. Both BJP and AAP have failed miserably in dealing with the sealing issue in the capital. They acted like mute spectators. While rates of petrol and diesel are going down in other states, people of Delhi are paying more. Who is getting this extra money?” he said at the convention, attended by DPCC working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia, AICC general secretary P C Chacko, and Congress leaders Ajay Maken, J P Aggarwal, Sharmistha Mukherjee and Kuljeet Nagra.

“Those running small and medium businesses in Delhi will be able to get loans from banks to expand their companies. If voted to power, we will also implement minimum guarantee income scheme for all in the country,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, Rahul claimed the PM bowed before China during the Doklam crisis.

“PM Modi keeps saying ‘Make in India’ but his shirt, shoes and phone, with which he takes selfies, are made in China. Demonetisation has hit small and medium businesses hard. When Doklam issue was on, PM Modi went to China and held a meeting without an agenda. He bowed before China with folded hands and said keep Doklam, no one in India will come to know. This is his reality,” said Rahul.

He also accused the PM of favouring Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Anil Ambani, and asked how Finance Minister Arun Jaitley allowed Mallya and Nirav Modi to leave India despite owing the banks crores.

“If you visit any place in Delhi and say ‘chowkidar’, the person in return will reply ‘chor hai’. Chowkidar ji has been supporting Anil bhai, Mehul bhai, Nirav bhai, Vijay Mallya bhai… but does not want to talk about Rafale deal and how Rs 1,600 crore was spent on the purchase of an aircraft. I want to tell everyone that Congress is coming to power in 2019,” he said.