Empowered Election Commission will cause problems for parties: Supreme Court

“No political party wants to empower the Election Commission because if it is empowered, it will cause problems for the parties”, the Supreme Court observed on Monday as it asked the poll panel for data about cases initiated in connection with cash seizures during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The direction came from a bench of Justices N V Ramana and Mohan M Shantanagoudar, hearing a plea by the Karnataka government challenging a state High Court decision quashing an FIR regarding cash allegedly seized from a person in Bellary Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.

Justice Ramana was told that once the elections are over, the officers of the special teams constituted to crack down on misuse of cash etc return to their routine work, with the result that though cases are initiated, not many are prosecuted.

The bench noted that giving prosecuting powers to the EC would not also be proper. The court asked EC counsel Amit Sharma and Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand what was being done about the seizures. Both said that once the cases are initiated, it is the duty of the states to prosecute. The EC, added Sharma, would have the data on cases initiated, but not the figures about the stage of prosecution of these cases.

Justice Ramana then said that “during these 3-4 months (when the Model Code of Conduct is in force), the Election Commission is the government. Other governments are nothing then.” He added that “even the Prime Minister needs to have EC clearance for public meeting… Fortunately they are not saying courts should not pass orders.”