Electricity was provided on Eid, but not on Diwali in UP earlier: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the previous state governments, alleging that they supplied electricity to people on the basis of caste and religion.

Speaking at a rally in Dumariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh, he said, “There is no caste [basis] for electricity supply in Uttar Pradesh anymore. It is not provided on the basis of ideology or religion anymore. Earlier, only four-five districts used to get electricity and the other 70-71 faced crisis. During Eid, electricity was provided and during Diwali, it was not. During Muharram, electricity would be there but it disappeared at the time of Holi. We said no to this. Prime Minister Modi said ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and therefore if there is power supply on Eid, it is provided during Holi too. If there is power supply on Muharram, it is provided during Diwali too,” said Adityanath.

He also reiterated that alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would not last after the Lok Sabha election results are out.

He alleged that the ongoing election was a contest between the BJP, which was fighting against terrorism, Naxalism and crime, and the alliance of the Congress, the SP and the BSP which “support terrorism”.

Later in the day, addressing another rally at Shrawasti in support of party candidate and local MP Daddan Mishra, Adityanath targeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Without naming her, he said she was a “bigger liar than her brother” [Congress president Rahul Gandhi].

“You must have read the statement of Congress Shehzadi (princess) and the point she made is important. She said the Congress would cut into the votes of BJP. Which means that the Congress which once was a national party is now just a vote katuwa (meaning a a party that splits votes) party,” Adityanath said.

“Defeat such parties in such a way that they are not in a condition to fight polls again,” he told the gathering.

Targeting the SP-BSP alliance, he said, “The biggest problem is with this alliance because people are unable to understand how there is a bond between them. Shivpal Yadav (SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle) is thinking that I do not have a sister then where did this bua came from… there is this new relation of bua, bhatija, brother and sister but remember that all these relations are just a way to cheat the people and loot them,” he said. “This friendship of bua and babua and this alliance is just till May 23. I feel that between the final polling phase and the results, I might have to issue an advisory to avoid a fight between them, the police should be alert,” he added.

Mayawati: BJP frustrated because alliance candidates ahead

Lucknow: Claiming that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attempting to create differences between her party and the SP, BSP chief Mayawati Monday claimed that the BJP was frustrated as the alliance candidates are way ahead in the four phases of polling so far.

Addressing a rally in Basti, Mayawati attacked both the Congress and the BJP, alleging that the two ruined the country.

“Congress ruled at the Centre and most of the states for a long time but poverty and unemployment wasn’t curbed,” said Mayawati. Attacking the BJP, she alleged that the party promoted casteism and capitalism.—ENS