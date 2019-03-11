Electoral officer: Six districts identified as ‘expenditure-sensitive’ in Punjab

Addressing a press conference here Sunday after the dates of general elections were announced, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said six districts of the state have been identified as “expenditure-sensitive”, These districts are — Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana and Bathinda.

Punjab will vote on May 19. In “expenditure-sensitive” districts, poll officials will keep a special watch on the expenses incurred by each candidate on campaigning, and ensure that they do not exceed the set limit.

In the 2014 general elections, Punjab had witnessed a polling percentage of 70.89 per cent, which is lesser than the percentage (77.41%) for the 2017 Assembly polls.

Data released by the CEO said that there were 4,632 sensitive polling stations in the 2014 general elections while 2,476 vulnerable hamlets and 1,061 vulnerable voters had been identified.

Critical polling stations identified at the time numbered at 1,933, while central police forces were deployed at 199 locations.