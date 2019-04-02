Electoral bonds worth Rs 1716 crore sold in 3 months

Electoral Bonds for a value of Rs 1,716 crore have been sold by the State Bank of India during last three months — far higher than the bonds worth Rs 1056 crore sold in the entirety of 2018.

Advertising

The SBI statement came in response to an RTI application filed by Pune-based Vihar Durve.

Click here for more election news

The Centre notified the Electoral Bond Scheme on January 2, 2018. As per provisions of the scheme, these electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or a firm incorporated or established in India. Only registered political parties which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last general elections or state assembly polls shall be eligible to receive electoral bonds.

These bonds are issued in denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 1 crore.

The sale of these bonds is opened once in every quarter for 10 days, and for a month ahead of general elections or as notified by the government. They are valid for only 15 days.

While the beneficiaries of electoral bonds purchased in 2018-19 will be known once political parties submit their contribution report to the Election Commission, as per the last financial year’s contribution report, around 94.5 per cent of the total value of electoral bonds sold were received by the BJP.

Association for Democratic Reforms, an NGO, has appealed in Supreme Court that this scheme be quashed, and the apex court is set to hear this petition Tuesday.