Elections Exit Poll Results 2021 Live Updates: Pollsters to predict winners for elections to four states, one UT today

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam Election Exit Poll Results 2021 Live Updates: With the eighth and final phase of polling in West Bengal, the voting for Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory will come to an end Thursday. While the results for the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory Puducherry will be announced on May 2, many pollsters will release their exit poll surveys today.

The exit polls will be released at around 7 pm Thursday after the polling for the eighth phase of West Bengal elections concludes. The last phase of the election is being held amid an unprecedented Covid spike. A total of 35 constituencies spread across districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and north Kolkata will decide the political fate of 285 candidates.

West Bengal went to polls in eight phases, whereas Assam had three phases.

All eyes would be on the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly where a straight contest is expected between the ruling Trinamool Congress and main challenger BJP. The CPI (M)-Congress-ISF alliance is also expected to give a tough fight to the BJP and TMC on some seats.