Bypolls to 32 seats today: Farm laws, price rise among key issues

Himachal Pradesh: The flavor of elections in last two parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now just a passing reference in bypoll to Mandi Lok Sabha seat with BJP banking majorly on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to seek votes for its nominee and Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd). Political experts say there is no Modi wave this time and the biggest issue in the constituency is rising prices.

In Mandi, it is a direct contest between BJP and Congress’s leader and former two time MP Pratibha Singh who is also wife of former six-term CM Virbhadra Singh. Bypolls will also be held for three Vidhan Sabha seats.

HARYANA: The bypoll to the Ellenabad constituency in Sirsa district was necessitated following resignation of Abhay Chautala, then the lone MLA of INLD, in January over the farm laws issue. He is now eying a fourth win from the seat that has till now witnessed 14 elections and in which the candidates of the party led by late Devi Lal or its associates have won in 12. The INLD leader is pitted in a triangular contest with BJP’s Gobind Kanda and Congress’s Pawan Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous poll against Abhay.

RAJASTHAN: By-elections in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad are being viewed as a significant test for the performance of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. Though the number of constituencies going to bypolls is not crucial from the viewpoint of the government’s stability, but the results will send a message across the state about the performance of the government, which had faced a major threat last year due to rebellion of the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 of his loyalist MLAs.

WEST BENGAL: Four Assembly seats – Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba – will go for polls on Saturday. For Dinhata and Santipur seats, the by-election was necessitated as two sitting BJP MPs, Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, did not take oath as MLAs after winning the state Assembly polls earlier this year. Bypolls to Khardaha and Gosaba are being held following the death of TMC’s winning candidates. The poll panel has deployed 27 companies of central armed forces in Dinhata, 22 companies in Santipur, 20 companies in Khardaha and 23 companies in Gosaba.

ASSAM: As five assembly constituencies in Assam go to vote on Saturday, at stake is the fate of three turncoats — two from Congress and one from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) — who joined the BJP just weeks after winning the Assembly elections. While bypolls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated due to death of the sitting MLAs, the legislators of Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the BJP.

MEGHALAYA: Three seats in Meghalaya (Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang in East Khasi Hills and Rajabala in West Garo Hills) will go to polls. These constituencies became vacant after the death of sitting MLAs. Allies of ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) are fighting each other in Rajabala and Mawphlang seats, with Congress — contesting in all three seats — hoping to benefit from division of votes. The MDA alliance comprises Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s NPP, United Democratic Party, BJP and regional parties like the Hill State People’s Democratic Party, among others.

ENS and PTI