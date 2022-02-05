Elections 2022 Live Updates: SP-RLD candidate faces sedition charge over poll slogans

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: Marking a dubious first in the run-up to the UP elections, sedition charges have been levelled against the Opposition SP-RLD alliance candidate from Bijnor, Dr Neeraj Chaudhary, based on a video that surfaced online of his supporters shouting slogans during a “mass contact” programme. While the local police claimed in the FIR that the video shows Chaudhary’s supporters raising slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”, the candidate denied the charge and said they were hailing a close associate Aqib Ansari, who is the husband of a corporator, with slogans of “Aqib bhai zindabad”.
Meanwhile, addressing a virtual rally in Goa, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the fight is between Congress and BJP only in the upcoming Goa assembly polls. “You saw how BJP govt failed in tourism, Covid-19 and employment. We’re not giving tickets to defectors, have given tickets to new people this time. Congress will form a govt in Goa with a full majority. The fight is between Congress & BJP only, do not waste your vote,” Gandhi said. He also added that Congress is taking a historic decision in Goa. “A new ‘Nyay Scheme’ will be launched. Rs 6,000 per month, i.e. Rs 72,000 in a year, will automatically be transferred to Goa’s poorest citizens,” he added.
Virtually addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is thankful to people who ignored the rumours spread by the Opposition against Covid vaccines and got the jabs. Modi also said, “with this year’s Budget, there’s going to be a change in the lives of Uttar Pradesh’s poor, middle class and farmers. Ever since the Budget has been announced, the whole country is praising it. It gives weight to the aspirations of this country’s poor, middle class and youth.” He added that the ‘double-engine’ government is concerned about the farmers’ present and future, which is why “this year, the budget of agriculture has become six times as compared to the previous governments.”
Thursday’s attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asauddin Owaisi has put the spotlight on the Hyderabad-based party that is attempting to make inroads into Uttar Pradesh.
The party has been active in UP since the 2020 Bihar elections, where it surprised many by winning five seats. For the upcoming elections, the party has formed a “third front”, the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, along with the Jan Adhikar Party led by former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and the Bhartiya Mukti Morcha headed by Waman Meshram. Read more.
Amid indications that the Congress, following a tele-survey, is set to name Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial face ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, party’s state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu triggered a row saying those at top want a “weak CM ” who will toe their line.
Sidhu, who returned from Vaishno Devi shrine Thursday evening, was addressing a public function in Amritsar. His remarks were widely perceived to be directed at the Congress high command, even though Sidhu’s media advisers denied it.
“The top wants a weak CM. They want a CM who will sing their tunes. Naach meri bulbul tujhe paisa milage (Dance, my bulbul, you will get money),” Sidhu said as his supporters raised slogans, “Hamara CM kaisa ho, Navjot Sidhu jaisa ho.” Read more.