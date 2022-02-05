Elections 2022 Live Updates: SP-RLD candidate faces sedition charge over poll slogans

Out of the total 40 candidates who are contesting the elections in the three constituencies, 21 (50 per cent) are undergraduates while 16 (50 per cent) have criminal cases pending against them. (Express)

Amid indications that the Congress, following a tele-survey, is set to name Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial face ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, party’s state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu triggered a row saying those at top want a “weak CM ” who will toe their line.