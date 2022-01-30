Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Ex-UP minister Rangnath Mishra joins BJP

BJP 2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Rangnath Mishra joined the BJP on Saturday. Mishra was the secondary education minister from 2007-2012 in the BSP government headed by Mayawati. Former Samajwadi Party MLA Manish Rawat also joined the BJP, the saffron party said.
Yesterday, the Election Commission banned all exit polls pertaining to the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled in the state from February 10 till March 7. UP’s Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla in a statement said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in electronic or print media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7. Any person violating the order will be punished with a two-year jail or fine or both.
Meanwhile in Punjab, tensions simmered between the SAD and Congress after Union Minister and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked: “Who picked Rahul Gandhi’s pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib? Charanjit Singh Channi? Navjot Singh Sidhu? or Dy CM Randhawa?”. Her comment came after the Congress leader’s day-long visit to Punjab. Hitting back, the Congress asked Badal not to spread fake news.
SOM or Pradhan; the BJP or Samajwadi Party? For the nearly three lakh voters of Sardhana in western Uttar Pradesh, which votes on February 10, the choice has largely been the same since 2012.
While the BJP’s Sangeet Singh Som has won both times, the equations are changed now. The SP-RLD alliance is making Muslims and Jats, divided since the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, rethink their options. And the SP’s Atul Pradhan, voter after voter says, is not a bad replacement. Read more.
Unlike the 2017 polls, when Punjab had witnessed its highest-ever participation of the NRI (Non-Resident Indian) volunteers in the poll campaign, the upcoming state Assembly elections have not evoked the same response from Punjabis settled abroad.
With a little over three weeks left for voting, only some close relatives of a few candidates and some overseas members of various parties are likely to take part in the physical campaign in the state, sources said. Read more.
The BJP’s list of 91 names announced on Friday appears to bear the stamp of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with as many as 11 sitting MLAs dropped in the Gorakhpur region, which is his fiefdom. This is apart from the change in the Gorakhpur Urban seat, where the sitting MLA earlier stepped aside for Adityanath to contest from there, in his first Assembly election.
While BJP leaders say the candidates were changed for the 11 seats, as well as four more where the party lost last time, as they were either ageing or to tackle anti-incumbency, sources admit the party is having to contend with many more aspirants in each seat given the scale of the BJP’s 2017 win. And that many of them are approaching the BJP state unit as well as Adityanath separately. Read more.
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Rangnath Mishra joined the BJP on Saturday. Mishra was the secondary education minister from 2007-2012 in the BSP government headed by Mayawati. Former Samajwadi Party MLA Manish Rawat also joined the BJP, the saffron party said. (PTI)
