Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Ex-UP minister Rangnath Mishra joins BJP

BJP 2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Rangnath Mishra joined the BJP on Saturday. Mishra was the secondary education minister from 2007-2012 in the BSP government headed by Mayawati. Former Samajwadi Party MLA Manish Rawat also joined the BJP, the saffron party said.

Yesterday, the Election Commission banned all exit polls pertaining to the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled in the state from February 10 till March 7. UP’s Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla in a statement said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in electronic or print media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7. Any person violating the order will be punished with a two-year jail or fine or both.

Meanwhile in Punjab, tensions simmered between the SAD and Congress after Union Minister and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked: “Who picked Rahul Gandhi’s pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib? Charanjit Singh Channi? Navjot Singh Sidhu? or Dy CM Randhawa?”. Her comment came after the Congress leader’s day-long visit to Punjab. Hitting back, the Congress asked Badal not to spread fake news.